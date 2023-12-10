PrizePicks plays for Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Want to get in on the action at PrizePicks for Sunday’s exciting NFL slate? Use our exclusive PrizePicks Promo Code SDSXL and you’ll receive a first-time deposit match of up to $100!

My Picks for Cowboys-Eagles

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia: Higher than 2.5 pass+rush+receiving TDs

Back on Nov. 5, Hurts had 3 total touchdowns against the Cowboys -- 2 passing and 1 rushing. He’s scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 12 games this year and has found the end zone with his legs in 10 of his 12 starts. The “Tush Push” is about as sure of a thing as we have in football these days, so 1 rushing touchdown is almost to be expected from Hurts at this point. If he can find AJ Brown and another receiver in the end zone during this game, he should once again post 3+ total touchdowns against Dallas.

Dak Prescott, Dallas: Higher than 26.0 completions

In the first Eagles-Cowboys game, Prescott went 29-for-44 passing for 374 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. It was a masterful performance, even though the Cowboys lost 28-23 to their division rivals. It’ll take a similar effort this week if Dallas is going to prevail at home. Look for Prescott to air it out early and often as the Cowboys try to put up more than 23 points this time around.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas: Higher than 92.5 receiving yards

If Prescott completes 27+ passes in this game, it stands to reason that several of them will go to Lamb. The Eagles have had trouble covering top receivers this year. In fact, in the first game between the Cowboys and Eagles, Lamb went off, recording 11 catches for 191 yards. He might not go for 190 yards again this week, but 110 yards on 10 or so catches is certainly in play!

How Many Picks Should You Make?

The more picks you make, the more money you can win! For example, if you make 2 correct picks, you’ll earn 3x your entry fee. If you make 3 correct picks, you’ll earn 5x your cash. You can go all the way up to 6 picks for a 25x multiplier, so make sure you pick carefully!

A 3-pick contest like the one I detailed above would pay out $25 on a $5 entry fee. If you want to add more picks, you can increase your potential payout.

Just make sure you get your picks in before kickoff at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday night. Then tune in to NBC to see if your picks are correct!

Ready to make your picks? Remember to enter promo code SDSXL when you sign up for PrizePicks today and you’ll unlock a first-time deposit match of up to $100!