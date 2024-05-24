Mavericks vs. Timberwolves best prop bets: Prop picks for Game 2

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tips off this evening from the Target Center in Minneapolis, as the hosting Timberwolves look to even the score with the visiting Mavericks. The Mavericks secured an important Game 1 win on Wednesday night, getting out to an early 1-0 series lead and swinging home-court advantage in their favor.

Before the series resumes this evening in Minnesota, NBA fans can get in on the action with the best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Best prop bets for Mavericks-Timberwolves: Prop bet picks for Game 2

Dallas escaped the Target Center with a narrow 108-105 victory in Game 1 of this series, in what was a very competitive matchup throughout. Powered by 63 points from the superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, the Mavericks made a statement early in this series and the Timberwolves must now respond or face an 0-2 hole.

It was a surprisingly lackluster performance from the Timberwolves top scoring duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns, who combined for just 35 points. Putting that low output in perspective, Anthony Edwards is averaging over 28 points per game by himself in these Playoffs. The T-Wolves will be hoping for a better shooting display from their young superstar as they look to get back on track in this series.

Game 2 will tip off tonight at 8:30 pm ET, and before the action gets underway we’ve labeled three picks as the best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 2.

Note: All odds and props on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. First-time users can claim the DraftKings promo code to get started with a generous sportsbook welcome offer.

Kyrie Irving over 22.5 points (-120)

Irving came out of the gates fast in this Western Conference Finals, scoring 24 points in the first half of Game 1. He finished with 30 points total on an efficient 12/23 shooting from the field, which was his highest point total since the Round 1 Playoff series vs. the Clippers.

What’s perhaps even more impressive is that Irving reached the 30-point threshold without making a single three-point field goal. Having set the tone early in this series, I’m expecting another big-time scoring output from Irving tonight as the Mavs look to take a 2-0 series lead back to Dallas. Kyrie’s points total prop is set at 22.5 tonight and I’m playing the over.

Naz Reid over 14.5 points + rebounds (-125)

The Timberwolves backup big has been very reliable off the bench in these Playoffs, averaging a steady 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in his reserve role. Reid has reached double-figures in scoring in each of his last three games with point totals of 10, 11, and 15, adding 11, 4, and 5 rebounds to go along with it.

Looking at his combo prop for points + rebounds for Game 2, the 14.5 number feels low. Reid has surpassed this number in three of his last four games and that sample size can be extended to four of his last five games as well. Coming off an impressive 15-point 5-rebound performance in Game 1, I’m gonna back Naz Reid to record over 14.5 points + rebounds tonight in Game 2.

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 three-pointers (-170)

The Timberwolves superstar is coming off a disappointing performance in Game 1 in which he scored just 19 points on 6/16 shooting. If there was a bright spot for Ant-Man’s Game 1, it’s that he went 5/12 on three-point field goals showcasing impressive efficiency from long-range with high volume. For the Playoffs, Anthony Edwards is shooting a terrific 40% from downtown.

Looking ahead to Game 2, I’m betting on Edwards to build on his strong three-point shooting performance from Game 1, and his three-pointers made prop is set at 2.5. I’ll take Ant-Man to go over that total as he aims to get the Timberwolves back on track in this series and tie things up 1-1.