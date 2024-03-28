March Madness betting promos: 5 sportsbook bonuses for the Sweet 16

Credit: CRAIG DUDEK Credit: CRAIG DUDEK

The NCAA Tournament action is heating up and March Madness betting promos are available for the taking. Now into the Sweet 16, tournament storylines are beginning to take shape as the college hoops world moves closer to crowning another champion.

With legal sports betting available in a plethora of states throughout the country, the NCAA Tournament is even more of a spectacle as fans can have a stake in the madness. Before the next round of games gets underway, eligible users can secure the best March Madness sports betting promos with the linked offers on this page.

Best March Madness betting promos: Claim these NCAA Tournament bonuses

After the first week of games were completed there are now only 16 teams remaining, and the intensity will only continue to ratchet up as the rounds go on. And while a large portion of brackets may be busted, there is still ample opportunity to profit from this year’s tournament betting on games.

Before locking in any wagers on the tournament action, eligible users can score March Madness betting promos from all of the top sportsbook operators by clicking the links on this page.

FanDuel March Madness betting promo

There is no better place to bet on March Madness than FanDuel Sportsbook, and the welcome offer makes the platform even more attractive. Users in states where FanDuel is available can click the links on this page to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins).

North Carolina online sports betting was recently launched and now users in the Tar Heel State can secure an exclusive promo to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (guaranteed).

DraftKings Sportsbook March Madness promo

Another top-tier sportsbook offering up a terrific welcome bonus, DraftKings is a hotspot for March Madness bettors. New users in legal states can click the linked offers on this page to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Now live in North Carolina, DraftKings is offering an exclusive bonus for new users to bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets instantly.

ESPN BET Sportsbook bonus

One of the most recent sportsbooks to launch, ESPN BET is quickly becoming a popular option for online bettors. The worldwide leader in sports features a terrific March Madness betting promo for new users to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets when they enter the code AJC at sign-up.

And in the recently launched North Carolina market, the premium ESPN BET promo allows new users to bet $10 and get $225 in bonus bets with the promo code AJCNC.

bet365 March Madness promo

There’s no better place to bet on March Madness than by using the bet365 bonus code as the platform features a variety of impressive bonuses. The best promo is available to new users who click this link and features a choice of two offers to either bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets or claim a $1k first bet safety net.

Exclusively available in North Carolina, new users on bet365 can click this link and secure an improved promo to either bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets or opt for a $1k first bet safety net.

BetMGM March Madness betting promo

A household name in the sports betting world, BetMGM is on the scene for NCAA Tournament bettors with a fantastic March Madness betting promo. First-time players on BetMGM can take up the linked offers on this page to secure a $1,500 first bet bonus at sign-up.

In the North Carolina market, new users can secure an upgraded version of the BetMGM promo to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets.