Joel Embiid off the board in the NBA MVP race at sportsbooks

Despite taking over the top of MVP odds lists in recent weeks, a number of NJ sports betting apps have removed Embiid from MVP odds as of now.

For example, here are the odds as seen on bet365 on January 31:

Player Odds Nikola Jokic -130 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +350 Luka Doncic +550 Giannis Antetokounmpo +750 Jayson Tatum +4000 Anthony Edwards +10000 Kevin Durant +10000 De’Aaron Fox +12500

...and we have a similar look on FanDuel:

Player Odds Nikola Jokic -125 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +300 Luka Doncic +500 Giannis Antetokounmpo +700 Jayson Tatum +3700 Anthony Edwards +10000 Kevin Durant +10000 Kawhi Leonard +15000

The NBA added these rules to the new CBA that was enacted this past summer. Notably, the player must play 20 minutes in a game for the game to count as a game played toward this quota. Embiid missed consecutive games in recent days against Portland and Denver, but played last night against Golden State. However, fans were concerned with the appearance of Embiid attempting to play through injury. Hopefully the 76er big man can get healthy as well as play enough games to be included in very deserving awards consideration.

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Utah Jazz tomorrow evening followed by a home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

As we check in on the NBA Championship futures odds, Boston remains the favorite as they have been for much of the season with +310 at FanDuel. Denver (+440), Milwaukee (+500), LA Clippers (+700) and Philadelphia (+1100) round out the top five teams.