FanDuel promo code: NFL Sunday Ticket offer, $200 bonus bets

By Bob Wankel – Sports Betting Dime
27 minutes ago
The NFL season begins Thursday night when the Detroit Lions visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be nationally televised on NBC, but for those looking to watch every game come Sunday, the FanDuel promo code for the popular NFL Sunday Ticket package is a must-have.

This time of year brings a rush of promotional offers from sportsbook operators with each offering bonus bets and a slew of boosts to get new players in the door. While this FanDuel promo does that, it also adds on a $100 discount off the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

FanDuel promo code: NFL Sunday Ticket

On YouTube and YouTube TV for the very first time this season, the ability to watch every out of market game each week just a whole lot more accessible.

As a result, FanDuel, the NFL, and YouTube have partnered to create an outstanding incentive before a new season. While it will remain available through the opening two weeks of the NFL season, now presents the optimal time to unlock access. Not only will $200 of bonus bets be in accounts ahead of the Lions and Chiefs matchup -- a game that will generate significant betting interesting -- players will have ample time to complete the purchase of NFL Sunday Ticket (if they wish do so).

Notably, players may not opt to get the football television package and just accept the $200 in sportsbook bonuses. That’s fine, but the discount is on the table for those who wish to take it.

The FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo stands out

The start of a fresh season brings about a renewed interest in sports betting, understandably prompting prospective players to see what incentives are out there. In a space in which there plenty of similar offers to sift through, this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo separates itself from the pack.

As a practical example, the DraftKings promos and boosts offer a bet $5, get $200 bonus (which, by the way, is a good bonus) just like FanDuel.

The difference here is that FanDuel also brings some cash value into the mix by offering up $100 on the NFL Sunday Ticket package. For those unfamiliar with it, unlike the Red Zone channel, it allows viewing of full length games from all around the league. That means players can jump back and forth between their favorite games, cheering on fantasy football players, bets, and all of the action offered by an NFL Sunday.

How get started for Week 1

Get moving by clicking on the link above.

  • At the landing page, click through -- no FanDuel promo code will be needed.
  • Complete the registration process before making a $10 first deposit and $5 first wager.
  • Claim the bonus bets and utilize the NFL Sunday Ticket package, if you wish to do so.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Bob Wankel
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
