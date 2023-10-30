FanDuel promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 Raiders-Lions bonus tonight

Sports Betting
By Russell Joy – Sports Betting Dime
1 minute ago

The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to town on Monday night and the newest FanDuel promo code offer will unlock a massive $150 bonus for new players. If you click here to sign up for an account, your first $5+ wager will earn you a 30x return if your team wins.

Signing up for this FanDuel promo code offer will only take a few minutes. Once you’ve registered, you’ll need to wager $5 on the Lions or Raiders to win. If your bet wins, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets.

Given their 5-2 record and the fact that they’re playing at home, the Lions have been installed as the favorite in tonight’s game. The Raiders, meanwhile, will hope the return of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will give them a fighting chance in this one.

Bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets if your team wins the Raiders-Lions game when you click here to register for this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel promo code for MNFNo bonus code required
Welcome bonusGet $150 in bonus bets with $5 Lions-Raiders wager
StatesAvailable in most key live online markets
Other boosts50% profit boost for Lions-Raiders SGP
Offer verified onOctober 30, 2023

FanDuel Sportsbook recently swapped their offer over to this bet $5, win $150 promo. The good news for prospective bettors is that you can earn a 30x return if your team wins the game. Detroit is a relatively strong favorite, so backing them at home appears to be the better option.

Once you’ve placed your $5 wager on either team’s moneyline, sit back and enjoy the game. If your team wins, you’ll lock-in $150 worth of bonus bets that you could then apply to betting markets in other games this week. That includes NFL Week 9, the World Series, college football, and NHL matchups.

How to apply our FanDuel promo code for Raiders-Lions

Signing up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is easy. We’ve put together a registration guide to walk you through the process just in case. Keep in mind that you won’t have to enter a FanDuel promo code if you sign up through our links:

  • Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.
  • Input your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.
  • Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal, or a debit card.
  • Add $10 or more to activate the promo.
  • Choose the Raiders-Lions MNF matchup.
  • Place a $5+ wager on either team to win.

If your moneyline bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue $150 worth of bonus bets to your account. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on games in any league this week.

Monday Night Football promos

FanDuel has a plethora of in-app promos available for Monday Night Football. This includes multiple sports equinox specials, including a same-game parlay profit boost. Plus, there are a few featured same-game parlays for MNF. Finally, you can grab a 50% profit boost token for a 3+ leg SGP with the Gronk Spike Monday Night profit boost.

With the arrival of the ESPN Bet promo code offer soon on the way, FanDuel figures to continue offering first-rate bonuses to incentivize returning users.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code and bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets if your team wins on Monday Night Football.

Russell Joy
