FanDuel promo code: Bet $5 on Titans-Steelers, win $150 bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There’s no need to manually enter a FanDuel promo code if you sign up for an account via the links on this page. Our links instantly activate this offer for new players to use on Thursday Night Football.

Will Levis will attempt to prove last game wasn’t a fluke, as he threw for four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers, meanwhile, will be motivated to pull off a win, as doing so would get them to within one game in the win column of the Baltimore Ravens.

Bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets if your team wins the Titans-Steelers game when you click here to register with our FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel promo code unlocks $150 TNF bonus for Titans-Steelers

FanDuel promo code No bonus required New user offer Bet $5 on Titans-Steelers, get $150 bonus if wager wins States available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, KY Other offers Odds boosts for Thursday Night Football Verified by Bob Wankel, Sports Betting Dime

The oddsmakers seem to believe tonight’s matchup is going to be a close one. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite to win at home. At -154 odds on the moneyline, it would usually take a $231 wager on the Steelers to win $150. However, FanDuel Sportsbook’s promo will give you the ability to win $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet.

If you’re bullish on the Titans pulling off a road victory, not only could you earn $150 in bonus bets, but you’d walk away with a decent cash profit as well. A $5 wager on the Titans to win at +130 odds would earn you $6.50 in cash winnings.

We will soon find out how this offer stands up against the ESPN Bet promo, due out some time over the next two to three weeks.

How to sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the most intriguing new user promos available for Thursday Night Football. You’ll need to complete the following steps to activate this bet $5, win $150 offer:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Enter your name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Input your email and a password to set up your account.

Choose a deposit method and add $10+.

Navigate to the game of your choice and wager $5+ on either team to win.

If your team wins the game, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue $150 in bonus bets to your account. You can then use these bonus bets on other NFL games and more this week.

Thursday Night Football promos

Sports bettors can take advantage of even more offers after signing up for an account. FanDuel has a few TNF promos available in the promos section of the app. This includes a featured same-game parlay, a 30% profit boost on live bets for Titans-Steelers, and a no sweat same-game parlay promo. With that offer, your first qualifying same-game parlay will earn you back bonus bets if the bet settles as a loss.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code and bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets if your team wins on Thursday night.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS & 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.