ESPN BET promo: Why signing up right now secures best overall offer

If you are already using the ESPN app to receive notifications on your favorite teams, then you will likely enjoy the connection with this new sportsbook app. SportsCenter and other shows will now be using official odds from ESPN BET. It will quickly become a top option for bettors around the country. There are betting options for college basketball, the NFL, and much more.

Click here to sign up and use AJC as the ESPN BET promo. Claim a $250 bonus by placing your first wager on the new app.

What is the ESPN Bet promo at launch?

Tuesday is a big night of college basketball. The State Farm Classic in Chicago will feature Duke vs. Michigan State and Kansas vs. Kentucky. All of these teams are highly ranked entering the season, and they have fans that expect to contend for National Championship each season. ESPN BET has spreads, totals, props, moneylines, and futures.

You will have access to more sports betting promotions on ESPN BET throughout the NCAAB season. Customers can follow along with their favorite teams and place live bets during the action. Allow for notifications to know the final outcome of your wagers.

How to claim the ESPN Bet promo

All new customers who have not signed up for Barstool Sportsbook can use our ESPN BET promo. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Click here to sign up with AJC. Enter the promo code during the registration process. It will also ask for basic info to verify your identity and age. Download the ESPN BET mobile app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation. Make a deposit using one of the accepted banking methods, such as a credit/debit card or PayPal. Place a wager on any game.

Win or lose, ESPN BET will send you $250 in bonus bets.

Use offers for NFL & NBA games

Your bonus can be used for any of the sports on ESPN BET, like the NFL and NBA. NFL Week 11 begins on Thursday night with a great AFC North matchup between the Ravens and Bengals. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. You can bet on their stats with the ESPN BET app. Other games on Sunday include the Steelers vs. Browns, Chargers vs. Packers, Cowboys vs. Panthers, and Jets vs. Bills.

And the NBA is in the middle of the new in-season tournament. Customers can make future bets on this tournament and the NBA Finals. The Celtics, Bucks, and Nuggets are among the favorites to win the title.

Click here to use AJC as the ESPN BET promo. Enter the code during registration and place your first wager to gain $250 in bonus bets.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.