ESPN BET promo code AJC + bet365 bonus code score $1,400 in sign-up bonuses

ESPN BET launched in 17 states on Tuesday and caused quite a stir with its introductory offer. First-time customers can sign up, place any bet and get $200 in bonus bets instantly. However, you can input our exclusive ESPN BET promo code AJC during the sign-up process to earn $250 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Here’s how to open an ESPN BET account and earn $250 in bonus bets:

Use this link to open the ESPN BET homepage.

Hit the “sign up” button and create an account.

When prompted, enter the ESPN BET promo code AJC .

. You must type in the code to qualify for a $250 bonus.

After registration, use one of ESPN BET’s payment methods to deposit cash.

Bet any amount on any game.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly (paid in four (4) $50 stakes) and an extra $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours.

ESPN BET has more exclusive boosts and offers on the app, including a “Get Up special” on 76ers’ center Joel Embiid scoring 35+ points and Philadelphia beating the Celtics on Wednesday night (now +350).

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Choose $150 bonus or $1,000 opening bet

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 is another high-quality sportsbook offering an exceptional offer to new users. Or rather, it’s offering two deals for bettors in six eligible states.

Use the code AJCXLM to sign up and pick from a “bet $5, get $150″ promotion or a $1,000 first bet safety net. The “bet $5, get $150″ awards $150 in bonus bets after a qualifying $5 bet on any game, win or lose. Meanwhile, the $1,000 first bet safety net unlocks a 100% refund in bonus bets if your first bet worth up to a grand doesn’t win.

Follow the guide below to register for bet365:

Click here to activate the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM automatically.

automatically. Select your playing area and create an account.

Choose your preferred welcome offer: a “bet $5, get $150″ or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Deposit cash through an accepted banking method (min. $10).

Place your first bet on any sport.

min. $5 for the “bet $5, get $150″



max. $1,000 for the first bet safety net

Earn bonus bets and/or cash winnings once your qualifying wager settles.

Bet365 has multiple in-app promos, including the “early payout offer.” With this, you can bet on an eligible moneyline in the NBA, NFL and more and win your bet if your team leads by a designated amount, regardless of the final score.

Celtics-76ers headlines Wednesday night action

Looking for the best games to wager on this evening? Look no further than the Celtics and 76ers, the top two teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Celtics are 4.5-point road favorites on ESPN BET and bet365. I like them to win one week after falling to the Sixers 106-103. Their moneyline odds on ESPN BET (-175) are slightly more favorable than bet365 (-180), so keep that in mind before placing your bet.

BET ANYTHING GET $250 BONUS ESPN BET CLAIM OFFER AJC 21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AJCXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.