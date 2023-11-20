ESPN BET NFL promo: $250 bonus for Eagles-Chiefs Monday Night Football

Click here and fire up the code AJC to qualify for a “bet anything, get $250″ ESPN BET NFL promo.

Score $250 in bonus bets on ESPN BET with code AJC

Like other “bet and get” promotions, the new ESPN BET promo requires a cash wager before releasing a generous sign-up bonus. But ESPN BET separates itself from the competition by promising a hefty $250 bonus for a feeble, insignificant investment.

Read and apply the steps below to learn how betting a few cents will lead to a massive $250 payout in bonus bets:

Open this link to initiate registration.

Enter the code AJC to activate the ESPN BET NFL promo .

. Customers who don’t input the code won’t qualify for ESPN BET’s offer.

Fill out the required fields and complete registration.

Make a cash deposit to fund your opening bet.

Place any amount on an Eagles-Chiefs market.

Earn $250 in bonus bets, no matter what.

The bonus arrives in five $50 increments, with $200 arriving ASAP and the last $50 stake settling within 24-48 hours.

Where can I activate the ESPN BET NFL promo?

The ESPN BET NFL promo code AJC is the ticket to a no-brainer offer and a $250 welcome bonus. But where must customers be to take advantage of ESPN BET’s highly-anticipated arrival?

Last week, ESPN BET launched in 17 states, more than half of all states with legal online sports betting. Any prospective gambler who wants to wager on ESPN BET must be within the physical borders of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

There’s always a possibility that ESPN BET will add more playing areas, especially as more states legalize mobile betting. But for now, you must be in one of those 17 locations to place wagers on ESPN BET.

An epic Monday Night Football debut

If we’re being real, not all Monday Night Football matchups are exactly the most attractive, but this one, this may be the best we’ve seen in five years going back to an epic Rams-Chiefs in 2018. Nearly five years to the day, we get a Super Bowl 57 rematch that pits Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes, and the intrigue couldn’t be any higher.

Kansas City enters as a 2.5-point favorite, but the Chiefs’ offense has struggled in recent weeks. They’ll look to take advantage of a Philly pass defense that’s yielding 257 yards per game and allowed opposing passers to accumulate a 99.4 quarterback rating through nine games.

The weather appears to be wet, so the team that effectively runs the football better may be in line to win this game. Given the Eagles’ stout rush defense, we’re going to lean on the Eagles to win and cover -- beating the publicly-backed Chiefs.

Activate a no-brainer ESPN BET NFL promo and turn any bet into a $250 bonus after clicking here and entering the promo code AJC.

BET ANYTHING GET $250 BONUS ESPN BET CLAIM OFFER AJC 21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.