DraftKings Super Bowl promo: Full details, $200 bonus, 49ers-Chiefs odds

DraftKings Super Bowl promo: Everything you need to know

Along with the $200 instant bonus, another DraftKings Super Bowl promo to check out comes through a pair of Super Boosts built around each team. If you think the 49ers are going to win the game, get a +350 SGP Super Boost on them to win outrightas well as Christian McCaffrey to score a touchdown and George Kittle to go over 40+ receiving yards.

For those who are backing the Chiefs, a +350 Super Boost is featured on the defending champions to win with Isiah Pacheco to score and Travis Kelce to go over 40+ receiving yards.

All players will be able to grab an Instant Bet Match which takes any first wager on the game and matches it in bonus bets.

How to get the DraftKings Super Bowl promo

It’s a rather straightforward bonus, and it’s easy to get as long as you’re a new player of legal age in any of the following states: MA, NJ, NY, VT, PA, VA, MD, WV, LA, TN, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH.

To get the offer, simply click on this link .

. Provide the registration information (name, address, email address, and more).

Make a first deposit of at least $5 using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $5 first bet to get $200 in bonus bets.

49ers vs. Chiefs odds

Despite the immense volume of betting action on this game, the line has mostly been unaffected leading up to kickoff. With Sunday afternoon now here, the 49ers (-2) remain favored over the Chiefs with the point total at 47.5 points.

One of the most heavily bet props is Super Bowl MVP. Patrick Mahomes (+125) leads the way, while Brock Purdy (+235) trails. For those looking to bet a non-quarterback, Christian McCaffrey (+450) and Travis Kelce (+1200) have the best odds among position players.