DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Get $200 bonus for NFL Sunday, MLB Playoffs

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links give players an instant $200 payout in bonus bets. Sign up through this post and bet $5 on any NFL or MLB game to receive the bonus on the spot.

Week 7 of the NFL season continues on Sunday with several notable matchups. New DraftKings customers can bet $5 on games like Lions-Ravens, Steelers-Rams, Chargers-Chiefs and Dolphins-Eagles to obtain $200 in bonus bets on the spot. You can also land a 40-1 payout from risking $5 on Game 6 of the Astros-Rangers ALCS. DraftKings’ immediate payout allows newcomers to use bonus bets to win cold, hard cash as soon as possible.

Lock in our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links here to qualify for a “bet $5, get $200″ welcome offer.

Register for new DraftKings account today

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code NFL Week 7 games Best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code No code required Offer details $200 bonus bets on any $5 wager States available NJ, PA, WV, VA, MD, MA, KS, KY, TN, LA, WY, CO, AZ, MI, IL, IN, IA, OH Reviewed by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

Turning a small wager into a massive payday is a no-brainer for all prospective sports bettors. Let DraftKings’ “bet $5, get $200″ deal kick-start your Sunday with a $200 bonus after a brief registration and $5 investment.

Read and apply the registration guide below to open a DraftKings account for the “bet $5, get $200″ welcome offer:

Click here to launch DK’s offer page. Our links handle the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code on your behalf.

Fill out each piece of required information and verify your playing area to set up your account.

Make a cash deposit using any DraftKings-approved banking method.

Place a $5 wager on a betting market like the NFL or MLB.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Unlike other “bet-and-get” promotions, DraftKings’ welcome offer pays the bonus immediately. Bettors will get eight $25 bonus bets to use on any pre-live and in-game markets over the next seven days.

Best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 7

Six teams are on a bye this weekend, the most through the first seven weeks. But there’s still a lot of NFL action on tap for Week 7 and many opportunities to flip your bonus bets into cash profit.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5) - 1:00 p.m. ET

Lions at Ravens (-3) - 1:00 p.m. ET

Commanders (-3) at Giants - 1:00 p.m. ET

Bills (-7.5) at Patriots - 1:00 p.m. ET

Raiders (-2.5) at Bears - 1:00 p.m. ET

Browns (-3.5) at Colts - 1:00 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Seahawks (-8.5) - 4:05 p.m. ET

Steelers at Rams (-3) - 4:05 p.m. ET

Packers (-1) at Broncos - 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5) - 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Eagles (-3) - 8:20 p.m. ET

49ers (-7) at Vikings - 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)

One of DraftKings’ best in-app promotions for the NFL is its “no sweat” same game parlay. Every day, DraftKings will refund a qualifying SGP with 3+ legs after a loss. So craft an SGP for Dolphins-Eagles tonight and 49ers-Vikings tomorrow, and DraftKings will issue the bonus bet refund if they don’t hit.

Rangers-Astros Game 6 odds

Run Line Total Moneyline Texas Rangers +1.5 (-192) O 8.5 (-110) +100 Houston Astros -1.5 (+160) U 8.5 (-110) -120

The Rangers were in complete control through the first two ALCS games. But the Astros are the defending World Series champions for a reason, as they won the next three games on the road to take a 3-2 series lead. With the teams back in Houston for Game 6, Texas must rekindle its playoff magic to avoid a shocking elimination.

DraftKings offers a 25% profit boost on any Rangers-Astros bet tonight. Take Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi to go over on strikeouts, Houston’s Framber Valdez to go less than six innings or Jose Altuve to reach 2+ total bases. DK’s boost adds more money to your pocket during this potential pennant-clinching showdown.

Click here to get a “bet $5, get $200″ offer for the NFL, MLB and more through our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code links.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.