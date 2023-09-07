DraftKings NFL promo code: Lions-Chiefs preview, $200 bonus for kickoff

Football fans can turn a $5 wager into a $200 guaranteed bonus tonight thanks to a new DraftKings NFL promo code offer. Simply sign up here to register for a new account and bet on Lions-Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top offers in the legal online sports betting industry. Registering via the links on this page will apply our DraftKings promo code instantly and secure players a $200 bonus. Jared Goff will lead the NFC North favorite Detroit Lions into Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. All it takes is a wager of $5 or more on any betting market tonight to earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code to unlock this bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for Lions-Chiefs. Players in Kentucky can pre-register for an account here to lock-in $200 in bonus bets for launch day.

DraftKings NFL promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus bets for Lions-Chiefs

As you prepare for Thursday Night Football, there’s a DraftKings NFL promo code offer that’s more than worth your time. That’s because DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a no-brainer promo that will earn you a 40x return on your first $5+ wager.

All game and player props are available as part of this offer. You can opt to wager $5 on either team to win or cover the spread. Doing so will take no time at all, and you might even win a cash profit with a win. You could instead opt to bet on Patrick Mahomes to throw for over 400 yards at longer odds and increase your potential payout. Win or lose, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets.

Sign up for this DraftKings NFL promo code offer

Registering for this DraftKings NFL promo code offer will only take a few minutes to complete. Follow the steps below to get in on the action tonight:

Click here to apply our DraftKings NFL promo code.

to apply our DraftKings NFL promo code. Sign up by filling in your name, address, phone number and date of birth.

Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit card or PayPal.

Make a $5+ initial deposit into your account.

Navigate to the Lions-Chiefs game and wager $5+.

No matter how the bet settles, you will receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. The eight $25 bonus bets you receive will be available for use on other NFL games this weekend.

Up 7 early win promo for Lions-Chiefs

DraftKings has brought back a huge offer for all new and existing players. If you want to take advantage of a promo that will pay out your moneyline bet early. If you wager up to $50 on the Lions or Chiefs to win and they go up by 7+ points at any point in the game, you will earn an early moneyline payout from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here and wager on Thursday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.