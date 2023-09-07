There’s a huge DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer available to prospective bettors in the Bluegrass State. While Kentuckians can’t bet on Lions-Chiefs tonight, signing up early here will ensure they’ll be able to bet on NFL Week 4 action once the sportsbook goes live.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER

Taking a few minutes out of your day to pre-register with our DraftKings Kentucky promo code will be well worth it. That’s because doing so will earn you $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL, MLB, and college football action at the end of September.

There are a few legal online sportsbooks offering a pre-launch promo to sports bettors in Kentucky. DraftKings’ offer is easily one of the most lucrative. This will hit your account as eight $25 bonus bets, which you’ll be able to use on any game when the app launches on September 28, 2023.

Earn $200 in bonus bets when you activate this DraftKings Kentucky promo code for pre-registration.

DraftKings Kentucky promo code: Unlock $200 pre-launch bonus for NFL and more

DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky is going to be one of the top legal online sportsbooks in the state. Sports bettors can find a plethora of in-app promos and more with DraftKings Sportsbook. Once the app goes live, bettors will be able to make a deposit, which will unlock plenty of offers.

In the meantime, bettors can access the DraftKings desktop site to see where betting markets appear and learn about how to place wagers. If you pre-register for this new user promo, you’ll have $200 in bonus bets available to use on betting markets in the NFL, MLB, college football and much more at the end of the month.

How to apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code

Pre-registering with DraftKings Kentucky will only take a few minutes. Here’s how to sign up early with DraftKings KY Sportsbook:

Click here to apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code.

to apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code. Fill in your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Create an account with an email address and password.

Confirm you’re in the state of Kentucky.

After pre-registering, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings KY. These bonus bets will convey on launch day when you open your account. You’ll also have the option to make a deposit, which will make you eligible for in-app promos.

NFL Week 4 launch

With Kentucky online sports betting set to go live on September 28, 2023, Bluegrass bettors will have the chance to place bets on NFL Week 4 games. The Tennessee Titans will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals that week, while the Washington Commanders will be in Philadelphia taking on the Eagles. The marquee that matchup will be a Sunday Night Football showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Click here to apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code for a $200 pre-launch bonus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

