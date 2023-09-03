DraftKings Kentucky promo code: Launch details, how to claim $200 bonus bets

The first full week of run for the DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer that scores $200 in bonus bets for the planned September 28 launch is coming to an end. Still, the offer is expected to stay live leading up to the final countdown, giving prospective players yet another opportunity to secure one of the market’s overall best pre-registration bonus.

This guaranteed offer can be used for MLB games, college football, and NFL action later this month. Best of all, absolutely no deposit is needed to claim this bonus, meaning new players will be able to check out all the DraftKings Sportsbook app has to offer without making any upfront commitment.

DraftKings Kentucky promo code: Claim $200 bonus bets this holiday weekend

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sportsbook welcome bonuses have increased for the fall, and it doesn’t get much better than what DraftKings has to offer. It’s superior to other betting apps when it comes to ongoing promotions for customers. Whether its early payouts, parlay boosts, and other odds boosts, there’s always a reason to come back to the app and check out what’s going on.

That said, one of the most notable reasons to come back will be the actual games. Timing matters, and DraftKings’ arrivial in Kentucky will be coming at an opportune time. NFL Week 4 will be the highlight, as the Lions and Packers will go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football the same day operators begin taking bets. College football, Major League Baseball, and a slew of other games will also be available.

The action won’t stop once the games begin either. There are game props, player props, and totals available for the game. As you watch the action, you will find live odds on the DraftKings app. Be sure to check the promotions page after the welcome bonus. Try out the Stepped Up SGP to get a profit boost.

Activate the DraftKings Kentucky promo code

DraftKings Sportsbook is now a top option in many live markets. All new customers can sign up with this welcome bonus.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and register. Enter the info needed to confirm your identity and age.

to activate the DraftKings promo code and register. Enter the info needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android and enable location services when it goes live later this month.

Those who wish to make a deposit at that time may use PayPal, online banking, Venmo, or a credit/debit card to fund accounts.

Bengals look to make another run

This season figures to be an intriguing one for Bengals fans, and that should make the people in the northern part of the state happy. Joe Burrow looks on track to begin the season, and with one of the most dynamic combination of skill players in the game, the Bengals figure to be the favorite in the AFC North.

The first opportunity to bet on the Bengals in Kentucky will come October 1 when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.