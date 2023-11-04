DraftKings college football promo activates instant $200 bonus

New customers who register through this post qualify for the latest DraftKings college football promo. Bet just $5 on any college football game this weekend, and DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets on the spot.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Another college football Saturday kicks off today with several notable matchups. Bet at least $5 on any game after signing up for DraftKings, and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets instantly. The immediate bonus gives you the necessary funds to tackle today’s CFB showdowns for a shot at withdrawable cash winnings.

Click here to unlock a “bet $5, get $200″ DraftKings college football promo for Week 10.

Register for new DraftKings college football promo

DraftKings College Football promo No bonus code required New user bonus Bet $5, get $200 bonus no matter what Free bonus bet Claim $20 bonus bet to use on any game Saturday LSU-Alabama boost Get a 50% profit boost on SEC showdown States available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

First-time DraftKings players can become guaranteed winners through the “bet $5, get $200.” A small $5 wager on today’s college football activates a $200 bonus, regardless of the odds or outcome. Plus, a victory returns cash profit to increase the overall payout.

Here’s how to secure the “bet $5, get $200″ offer from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to open DraftKings’ registration page.

Create an account and confirm your playing area through geolocation.

Deposit cash through one of the approved banking methods.

Place at least $5 on the college football betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. A victory still nets cash winnings.

DraftKings bettors will earn eight $25 bonus bets through this promotion. Use them on college football or different sports within seven days to score cold, hard cash.

Explore DraftKings in-app promos

DraftKings features numerous in-app promotions for new and existing bettors. Download the app on your eligible mobile device and open the “promotions” tab to opt into the site’s exciting welcome offers.

One of DK’s signature promos is the “no sweat” same game parlay. Build a 3+ leg SGP from any college football game, and DraftKings will refund the damage with bonus bets if it doesn’t win. The “no sweat” SGP resets daily, so you can craft a same game parlay on the house every day.

DraftKings also has a few notable profit boosts. Bettors get a 50% boost on any 4+ leg college football parlay, a 50% boost on a qualifying Notre Dame-Clemson SGP and a 50% boost on any LSU-Alabama bet.

CFB Week 10 schedule

Bet on any college football game this weekend, including the headliners below. DraftKings has competitive odds on spreads, moneylines, point totals and more for the best matchups on the Week 10 slate (all times ET).

No. 15 Notre Dame (-3) at Clemson - noon

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-4) - noon

No. 9 Oklahoma (-6) at No. 22 Oklahoma State - 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn State (-8.5) at Maryland - 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia (-15) - 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State (-2.5) - 7:00 p.m.

No. 5 Washington (-3) at No. 20 USC - 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-3) - 7:45 p.m.

No. 16 Oregon State (-13) at Colorado - 10:00 p.m.

Click here to qualify for a no-brainer “bet $5, get $200″ DraftKings college football promo.