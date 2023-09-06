Caesars Sportsbook promo code delivers bet $50, get $250 bonus bets for NFL kickoff

All eyes will be on Kansas City Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. The top Caesars Sportsbook promo code is RUSH2GET, which will bring Chiefs-Lions bettors $250 to use on this NFL kickoff game. With betting interested in this matchup expected to reach a fevered pitch, this Caesars bonus supplies widespread perks.

Thursday Night Football rings in the 2023 NFL regular season with a nationally-televised matchup on NBC. Player props on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and David Montgomery will be popular plays along with point spread bets. Currently, Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite over Detroit.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL kickoff

Whether betting favorites, underdogs, parlays, or anything in between, this promo from Caesars Sportsbook brings access to terrific odds. Any eligible player who meets the age requirement (21 years) and lives in a live betting market will be able to place a $50 wager and receive $250 bonus bets with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Lions vs. Chiefs odds

After using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, there will be plenty of alternate ways to wager on Chiefs-Lions. Check out some of these popular markets as kickoff nears:

Over/under 54 points

David Montgomery over 47.5 rushing yards

Patrick Mahomes 297.5 over 297.5 passing yards

Jared Goff over 260.5 passing yards

In total, there are well over 100 various markets for Caesars users to take advantage of, and the expansive offerings aren’t just revved up because it’s a nationally-televised game in prime time. All 16 NFL Week 1 games will have numerous odds boosts and dozens of betting markets.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code also delivers NFL boosts

There are a variety of bonuses available in app as NFL Week 1 gets underway. Some of the most notable boosts involve player props:

Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff each record a completion over 39.5 yards (+325)

Amari Cooper and David Njoku each score touchdown (+1400)

Deshaun Watson over 249.5 pass yards and 1.5 touchdowns (+250)

Eagles, Broncos, Chargers, and Packers all to win (+675)

With player referral rewards, dozens of odds boosts on game and player prop parlays, and a chance to win additional bonuses simply for betting Week 1 games, Caesars brings a slew of various incentives to the mix for players throughout the weekend. Namely, be sure to check out a 50 percent NFL same-game parlay with +400 minimum odds on the Lions-Chiefs game.

Bob Wankel is a director of commercial content at XL Media. He resides in New Jersey and holds a degree in English from Monmouth University.