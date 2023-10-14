Caesars Sportsbook promo: $1,000 first bet offer for most, $250 Kentucky bonus

50 minutes ago

As today’s college football games get underway, there’s still time to sign up for the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo. Players who click here will unlock a $1,000 first bet on Caesars that can be applied to any betting market. If you’re in Kentucky, click here to unlock a $250 guaranteed bnous with a $50+ wager on any game.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 FIRST BET BONUS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you want to get in on the action with this Caesars Sportsbook promo, you’ll get your first bet backed with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This offer is available for use on any college football betting market.

There’s no shortage of games to wager on today. #1 Georgia will take on Vanderbilt in a game that the Bulldogs enter as a 32.5-point favorite. Four other games on today’s docket feature multiple Top-25 teams going toe-to-toe. This includes Oregon-Washington, USC-Notre Dame, Miami (FL)-UNC, and UCLA-Oregon State.

New players can click here to sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook promo and get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. If you’re in Kentucky, click here to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets from Caesars KY.

Caesars Sportsbook promo for college football offers $1,000 first bet, $250 Kentucky bonus

The best thing about this Caesars Sportsbook promo is that all games are eligible to be wagered on. That means if you want to wager on an underdog like Purdue or Indiana, you can do so knowing that you’d earn a big cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

As part of this offer, all betting markets are also on the table. That means you could place a $200 bet on Washington to cover the spread against Oregon or Texas A&M to win the first half against Tennessee. If your bet were to lose, you’d get back a $200 bonus bet that you could use on college football or a game in the NFL, NHL, or MLB this weekend.

Sign up for this Caesars Sportsbook promo

Registering for a Caesars Sportsbook account is a straightforward process. We’ve put together a short guide to walk you through this process:

  • Click here to activate this Caesars Sportsbook promo.
  • Fill out the required information fields with your name, phone number, address, and date of birth.
  • Select any deposit method and add at least $10 to your account.
  • Navigate to the college football game of your choice and wager up to $1,000.

If your first bet wins, you’ll receive cash winnings and your bet back. A loss, however, would earn you a bonus bet of up to $1,000 to use on another game.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky offers bet $50, get $250 guaranteed bonus

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bettors in the Bluegrass State have a special new user offer of their own to take advantage of. If you’re in the state of Kentucky, it’s worth considering Caesars KY’s bet $50, get $250 offer. While the initial minimum wager is higher than at other sportsbooks, the $250 guaranteed bonus is larger than most of the other offers on the market.

Click here to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter what when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook KY promo code NEWSWKGET.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

