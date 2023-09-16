Bettors in Kentucky will have the chance to pre-register for a new BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer this weekend. Sign up here to lock-in $100 in bonus bets for use at launch.

BetMGM $100 BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER BetMGM.com for Ts & Cs. Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 daysfrom issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer will bring all pre-registrants $100 in bonus bets. Once the app goes live, players will be able to apply the bonus bets to games in the NFL, college football, MLB, and more.

The wait is nearly over for bettors in the Bluegrass State. Kentucky sports betting was signed into law earlier this year. The impending September 28, 2023, launch date is closer that ever. Players can now earn $100 in bonus bets for use on games at the end of the month.

Grab $100 in pre-launch bonus bets when you click here to sign up for this BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer.

BetMGM Kentucky promo code: Grab $100 pre-registration bonus

BetMGM has become one of the most trusted names in legal online sports betting. Between their competitive pre-launch offer in Kentucky and the additional in-app promos expected after launch, BetMGM will likely gain a strong foothold in the Bluegrass State.

In exchange for a few minutes of your time now, you’ll lock-in $100 in bonus bets to use when the app goes live. You will then be able to wager on any betting market in the NFL, MLB, or college football game of your choice.

Sign up with our BetMGM Kentucky promo code

In order to secure $100 in bonus bets, you’ll need to pre-register with BetMGM Kentucky. Signing up early will lock-in the bonuses and save you time on launch day. Here’s how to take advantage of this offer:

Click here to apply our BetMGM Kentucky promo code.

to apply our BetMGM Kentucky promo code. Input your email address and create an account password.

Enter your full name, phone number, residential address, and date of birth.

Confirm you’re in the state of Kentucky via a geolocation verification.

Once the app goes live on September 28, 2023, you will have access to the $100 in bonus bets. Making a deposit will also unlock in-app promos and more. The in-app promos and odds boosts will appear in various sections in the app. BetMGM is expected to compete with the likes of FanDuel KY, and with great odds, awesome offers and a quality app experience, it’s definitely worth checking out.

More offers at launch

BetMGM hasn’t confirmed which in-app promos and odds boosts will be offered at launch. However, in prior state launches, BetMGM has rolled out all of the same in-app promos and odds boosts that players in other states have had access to.

This includes a $25 MLB same-game parlay insurance offer. Players who build a qualifying SGP that loses by exactly one leg will get back up to $25 in bonus bets for other games. Odds boost are also routinely available across multiple leagues. Lion’s Boosts are featured enhanced markets that come with great value.

Click here to sign up early for our BetMGM Kentucky promo code offer.

