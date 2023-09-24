BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 3 scores $1,500 first bet offer

By Bob Wankel – Sports Betting Dime
12 minutes ago
The latest BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 3 games allows first-time BetMGM customers and other new users to tackle a massive Sunday slate that includes a number of key matchups.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Score the latest $1,500 first bet offer after activating our BetMGM bonus code. BetMGM’s new-user promotion allows players to risk up to $1,500 on their first NFL bet and returns a full refund in bonus bets after a loss.

BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 3

This is a great weekend to join “the king of sportsbooks.” Friday and Saturday featured incredible college football games, including a wild one between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Now, NFL Week 3 continues Sunday with matchups like Titans-Browns, Chargers-Vikings and Patriots-Jets. Find your favorite game, bet up to $1,500 cash and BetMGM will cover a loss with a 100% refund in bonus bets.

Take advantage of the new-and-improved $1,500 first bet offer once you enable our BetMGM bonus code here.

As football season officially extends into the fall calendar, first-time BetMGM customers can wager $1,500 on any game without sweating a loss. The new first bet offer now covers $1,500 stakes, a dramatic improvement from the summer’s original $1,000 first bet offer.

Use our exclusive links to activate the code. Next, target a prop or parlay from NFL betting markets and place a cash wager. Anything up to $1,500 is on the house, meaning BetMGM will issue a bonus bet payout after a loss. A victory always leads to cash profit, but even losing lets bettors tackle more games this weekend for a chance at withdrawable winnings.

BetMGM bonus code: How to qualify for updated first bet offer

BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer is a short-term upgrade on its previous welcome offer. Don’t miss the chance to place a n-stress bet worth up to $1,500. Take a moment to review the step-by-step registration guide below, and you’ll score bonus bets after a loss:

  • Click here to trigger our BetMGM bonus code.
  • Enter your name, date of birth and other important account information.
  • Deposit cash using one of BetMGM’s available banking methods.
  • Place up to $1,500 on the NFL betting market.
  • Receive bonus bets (max. value $1,500) if your initial stake loses. BetMGM cancels the first bet offer after a win.

Eligible customers in Kentucky can pre-register until September 28. Click here to score $100 in bonus bets once BetMGM launches in the Bluegrass State next Thursday.

Build NFL parlay

BetMGM has several exciting promotions for this football-filled weekend. One promo bettors should utilize immediately is NFL parlay insurance.

For a limited time, new and existing BetMGM customers can get up to $25 in bonus bets after a losing NFL parlay. BetMGM will issue the refund if your qualifying 4+ leg parlay loses by one leg. The site offers similar insurance for same game parlays in college football.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Bob Wankel
