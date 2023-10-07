BetMGM bonus code for Kentucky-Georgia scores $1,500 first bet offer

By Bob Wankel – Sports Betting Dime
57 minutes ago
Your biggest bet on No. 20 UK vs. No. 1 UGA can be made after unlocking the best BetMGM bonus code offer. New users in Kentucky and other eligible states can sign up here to claim the bonus, so a code won’t be required during registration.

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI,KY, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Once you trigger the BetMGM bonus code, you can place your first bet on Kentucky vs. Georgia up to $1,500. A loss will result in a refund in bonus bets.

Take this opportunity to place a larger wager than normal. You’ll get a second chance if it loses. Explore all of the markets on the BetMGM app before making your wager. It can be on a spread, prop, moneyline, or total. The Wildcats are 14.5-point underdogs in Athens.

Click here to activate the BetMGM bonus code and register for an account. Place a bet up to $1,500 on college football game and get a bonus bet refund after a loss.

BetMGM bonus code for Kentucky vs. Georgia

Kentucky has a chance to pull off a huge upset on Saturday night. The Bulldogs haven’t appeared as dominant as they have in previous years, especially in their last game against Auburn. Your first bet can be on the total number of passing yards by Devin Leary or Carson Beck. Leary’s total is set at 182.5 yards. There are also odds for each player to score a touchdown. For example, the odds for Ray Davis to get into the end zone are set at -150.

During the game, use the BetMGM app to follow along with the live odds. Customers can find future options for the College Football Playoff, Heisman winner, and conference winners. Georgia is the favorite to win the title, but that could change after Saturday night.

How to unlock the BetMGM bonus & wager up to $1,500

Follow our guide to use the best welcome offer on BetMGM Sportsbook.

  • Click here to activate the BetMGM bonus code and complete registration to verify your identity.
  • Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable location services.
  • Make a deposit with one of the accepted banking methods.
  • Place a wager up to $1,500.

If you lose a bet of $50+, BetMGM will give you five bonus bets. Each one will be 20% of your first wager.

Other NCAAF & NFL bonuses

Here are some of the other NCAAF matchups on Saturday night. Check the promotions tab to find additional offers this weekend.

  • 13 Washington State vs. UCLA
  • Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State
  • 11 Alabama vs. Texas A&M
  • 2 Michigan vs. Minnesota
  • Arkansas vs. No. 16 Ole Miss
  • Arizona vs. No. 9 USC

Customers can find a free contest to earn a $20 bonus bet for NFL games on Sunday. The Cowboys will be taking on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Every wager you make throughout the football season will go toward unlocking perks and prizes through MGM Rewards.

Sign up here to activate the best BetMGM bonus code offer for Kentucky vs. Georgia. If you lose your first wager on this game, you will get a bonus bet refund up to $1,500.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

About the Author

Bob Wankel
