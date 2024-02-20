bet365 NJ Bonus Code: Use AJCXLM in February 2024

That both its sports betting and casino offerings have steadily climbed the charts over the years while becoming the best overall challenger brand to leaders like FanDuel and DraftKings is not only a testament to bet365′s longterm formidability but also overall brand quality.

bet365 NJ sportsbook bonus code

As noted above, the bet365 bonus is available for all new players in the state of New Jersey. Currently, the sportsbook bonus offers a choice between a $1,000 Safety Net Bet and a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

bet365 NJ bonus code AJCXLM Sportsbook bonus option #1 New players can bet $5 on any game to receive $150 back in bonus bets once the wager settles Sportsbook bonus option #2 New players can use the “Safety Net Bet” to get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets on losing first wagers

First, it’s important to note that sportsbook users can access a number of casino games within the bet365 Sportsbook app. That said, the brand offers a more polished and aesthetically-friendly casino-only app which houses a more expansive variety of slot and table game options.

Also critical to note is that users can only claim one new player bonus between sportsbook and casino, which is why it’s important to fully understand the various offers, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each.

For sportsbook players, here’s what you need to know:

The bet $5, get $150 bonus is a stellar option because it does not require a substantial first deposit ($10 minimum) in order to realize the potential of the bonus, one which will convey regardless of whether or not the initial offer wins. Essentially, new players have an opportunity to place a first wager and win cash. They can do this while also guaranteeing themselves a way to make plays and check out all the app has to offer without through the $150 in bonus bets.

As for the $1,000 Safety Net Bet, this is the preferred option for users who wish to make a larger first wager upon signing up. This option is recommended for a prospective bettor who wants to make a more aggressive play ($150-$1,000). If the bet wins, the player receives cash. In the event in doesn't win, however, players will get back bonus bets to use on other future games. In short, it's a nice layer or protection on first bets.

bet365 NJ casino bonus code

The bet365 NJ bonus code AJCXLM also will unlock direct access to the platform’s best overall casino bonus. Currently, new users can claim up to a $1,000 new player bonus.

bet365 NJ casino bonus code AJCXLM 💰 New user offer Up to $1,000 new player bonus 💵 Minimum first deposit requirement $10 🇺🇸 States available New Jersey residents only ❗️Play-through requirement 20x ✅ Reviewed by Bob Wankel 🗓️ Offer last verified on February 20, 2024

As is industry standard, redeeming the casino process is a bit more of a difficult process than it is on the sportsbook side. To claim the offer, a user must complete the following steps:

Deposit minimum $10 up to $1,000 to the bet365 NJ casino.

Claim the bonus by going to the account menu and selecting “My Offers”.

Wager the qualifying deposit once to start using the bonus.

Wager the value of the qualifying deposit plus bonus 20 times on eligible games to move the bonus to a withdrawable balance.

While the above represents the generalized process for redemption, there are some other key terms and conditions of which to be aware:

The larget deposit at bet365 in the seven days prior to cliaming the offer will qualify for the matched bonus. The deposit cannot be withdrawn before the offer is claimed. The 20x playthrough requirement must be met and played on casino games excluding Baccarat, Quantum Roulette Instant Play and live dealer games. Bets on Virtual Sports do not count towards the requirement.

Here’s the bottom line: bet365 Sportsbook users only have to successfully (win) their bonus wagers once to convert it to cash, whereas the casino bonus carries the 20x playthrough requirement. Again, more difficult restrictions typically apply to casino bonuses, so this isn’t outside of industry standard.

How to claim the bet365 NJ New Player Bonus

It’s relatively easy to claim the bet365 bonus in New Jersey, just follow a few simple steps, depending on your sportsbook or casino preference:

New users can click this link or utilize the above unit banner to reach the official bet365 offer page.

Verify your title, first name last name, date of birth and social security number

Provide contact information (email address and cell phone number)

Provide a valid street address

Select a username and password

Use bonus code AJCXLM to ensure the best possible offer

Select agreement boxes on all terms and conditions where applicable

Make a first deposit using any of the provided payment methods (online banking, PayPal, card, etc.)

For those interested in claiming the casino bonus, just follow these steps:

Click this link or use the banner above to hit the casino landing page.

or use the banner above to hit the casino landing page. Simply follow the exact same steps listed above, including using code AJCXLM.

What NJ users should know about the bet365 app

The bet365 app stands as one of New Jersey’s most popular sportsbook and casino options. Competing with the likes of FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM (among others), there are some distinguishing features that have helped it become the preferred options for many of the state’s players.

This isn’t said from an outsider, either. As a New Jersey resident and bet365 user myself, I’ll try to provide some first-hand insights to help you get a sense of why the app is in my own personal rotation.

Credit: XLM Credit: XLM

One of my favorite parts of the app experience is the easy navigation between menus. Whether it’s easily getting into the app with Face ID technology or bouncing around betting markets, the ability to move swiftly around the features is important. Not only do I not want to waste my time, but as a bettor, getting a bet locked in before kickoff or during a game with a live bet requires instant response.

As noted above, players possess the ability to efficiently make picks and put together SGPs with a same-screen betting split, one that will dynamically update odds in the event legs are added for a parlay or SGP. Players also have the ability on the same screen to set a wager amount, see the potential return and confirm a wager.

Sportsbook apps used to be a bit more restrictive when it came to funding accounts, but in time, many -- including bet365 NJ -- have added popular, convenient and safe options. This includes:

credit card/debit card

online banking

PayPal

Cash with PayNearMe

Skrill

Paysafe card

Credit: XLM Credit: XLM

As a daily sports bettor who is always looking at ways to maximize return on investment, I like that bet365 provides easy access beyond typical game lines and also allows for a quick toggle to bet boosts and same-game parlay options for an individual game or sport.

Playing bet365 NJ Casino & Unlocking the bet365 Casino Promo

As noted above, bet365 players in the Garden State can actually jump over and play casino games in the sportsbook app.

That said, these offerings are pretty basic and don’t quite have the same look and polish as some other casino options -- including bet365′s standalone app. Below, you can take a look at the standard blackjack and four card poker offerings.

Credit: XLM Credit: XLM

For those who want a more dynamic, flashier and thorough gaming experience, I’d recommend checking out the dedicated casino app.

The thing that jumps out here is the advanced design and navigation. Everything flows horizontally from a main menu that allows players to jump to recently-played games, the full slate of table game and slot offerings, and the latest promotions.

While the table games available in the sportsbook app feel extremely basic, the design and feel of games like blackjack, slot, roulette and live dealer options in the casino app rivals that of bet365′s top competitors.

Credit: XLM Credit: XLM

bet365 has long partnered with Playtech to power much of its online casino offering. Playtech is the developer of a number of popular online slots games including Kingdom’s Rise: Guardians of the Abyss, Desert Treasure, Age of the Gods, Jungle Giants, Buffalo Blitz, Gem Heat, King: the 8th Wonder of the World, Pride of Persia and more.

In January 2022, Playtech and bet365 collaborated and launched a live casino studio in the state of New Jersey. The studio includes live dealer games for blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. The studio is also home to the unique offering of Super Spin Roulette which combines traditional roulette spins with multiplier features.

In 2023, bet365 rolled out live game shows to its New Jersey players. The first game show in 2023 was called Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live. This offering was in partnership with Playtech, but is a bet365 exclusive. This game is a live casino game that is inspired by the Alice in Wonderland story. The interactive game play features a live-streamed show from a moving stage with hosts that are dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland. You have to try it to understand it!

The bet365 casino offering in NJ has more live game show play opportunities including Who Wants to be a Millionaire Roulette, Football Card Showdown, Deal or No Deal and more.

While bet365 has online been live in online casino in New Jersey for a few years, they continue to invest and roll out an impressive suite of games and offerings to NJ casino players.

Why does New Jersey matter?

In many ways, New Jersey operates as a measuring stick for many of the market’s top sportsbook and casino gaming brands. There’s a few reasons for this.

New Jersey wasn’t just first to the legal online sports betting party went it flipped the switch nearly six years ago back in 2018, it also remains one of the biggest states in terms of sports betting handle (the total money of wagers placed).

In fact, since 2018, New Jersey has brought in more than $45 billion in total sports betting handle, placing it number one among all states with legal online wagering. What’s more, the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement reported a record-setting $1.67 billion in total handle for January 2024, smashing the state’s previous high of $1.35 billion the previous year.

New Jersey, which many consider to be a standard when it comes to progressive regulation while also maintaining strict enforcement of rules, also happens to be one of the first states that has approved real-money online casino play. This means it’s one of just a handful of market’s in which operators can test the strength of their gaming products.

In short, New Jersey matters because if a brand like bet365 can hack it in the Garden State, it can likely do it anywhere.

Where is bet365 Sportsbook legal?

The bet365 sportsbook is live and legal in the state of New Jersey as well as the following states:

State Live Since Arizona February 2024 Colorado September 2022 Indiana January 2024 Iowa June 2023 Kentucky September 2023 Louisiana November 2023 New Jersey August 2019 North Carolina March 2024 Ohio January 2023 Virginia January 2023

Where can you play bet365 casino games?

Currently the state of New Jersey (NJ) is the only U.S. state where users can play casino games on the bet365 sportsbook app and play the variety of online gaming options on the bet365 standalone casino app.

Why does bet365 partner with Hard Rock in New Jersey?

If you’re asking this question, you really must love the inside baseball of the online sports betting and igaming world, because the answer to this question gets into the weeds of New Jersey regulations and licensing. Approved license holders in the state of New Jersey are permitted to have three “skins.”

A skin refers to a branded website or mobile app where users can place wagers. Hard Rock Atlantic City struck a deal with bet365 to provide one of their skins to the global operator. This joint agreement was made known in 2018 when the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement posted a letter making the news public.

As an approved license holder in NJ, Hard Rock has multiple skins and this arrangement did not preclude Hard Rock from using one of their skins for their own sports betting and online casino app, Hard Rock Bet, which is also live now in the state of New Jersey. According to New Jersey documentation, Hard Rock’s three skins go to Hard Rock Digital, bet365 and Unibet.

Can you bet on college sports in New Jersey?

New Jersey sports betting regulations have some unique elements such as its rules around betting on in-state college sporting events. There are two facets to this rule. First, you cannot place wagers on the NCAA teams that are home to the state of New Jersey such as Monmouth, Princeton, Rutgers, Seton Hall, etc. You cannot bet on these teams regardless of where the competition is held (within New Jersey or outside of New Jersey).

Secondly, you cannot bet on NCAA events that are held within the borders of New Jersey. So if Duke and North Carolina play in North Carolina, you cannot bet on this game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.