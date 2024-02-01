bet365 Indiana bonus code: $150 bonus for Pacers-Knicks matchup

With the arrival of bet365 in Indiana this week, new users there will now have their first opportunity to use the market’s latest sportsbook ahead of the Pacers-Knicks matchup tonight. New users will have the opportunity to leverage a special bet $5, get $150 bonus, one that hits no matter what, ahead of the game.
February is now here, which means so is one of the best months of sports betting on the calendar. A steady run of NBA, NHL, and college basketball lines the schedule daily and Super Bowl 58 between the 49ers and Chiefs is expected to be the biggest betting event of the year. In short, right now marks one of the best overall times to get started with a new sportsbook and enjoy its perks.
bet365 Indiana bonus code AJCXLM delivers for Pacers-Knicks
The Knicks are surging up the Eastern Conference standings and the Pacers continue to be one of the league’s best teams, setting up a compelling matchup tonight. Ahead of this matchup, the Pacers come in as a 3.5-point underdog with the over/under set at 236 points.
Users who lock in the bet365 bonus code in Indiana and the other seven states where the app is live will be able to bet on player props, totals, and spreads and moneylines with the bet $5, get $150 bonus. Moreover, the app also offers an instant payout on NBA games if your team gets up 20+ points, including on legs of parlays and SGPs.
Other app highlights include a parlay boost of up to 70% on NBA, college hoops, and the upcoming San Francisco-Kansas City tilt next weekend.
How to claim the bet365 Indiana bonus code
The app’s debut this week makes it a total of eight states where bet365 Sportsbook now runs, and tonight’s opportunity marks the first in which the state’s residents can bet on (or against) the Pacers.
- To get started with this offer, simply click the links up above.
- Provide general registration information (name, email address, home address, birth date, etc.)
- Make a $10 first deposit (online checking, debit/credit card, PayPal etc.)
- Place a $5+ first wager to get $150 in bonus bets + any potential cash win
Further expansion on the way
The year of 2024 figures to bet a big one for the bet365 app, as it also appears poised to open in at least two more states, including the expected arrival of the bet365 North Carolina promo code -- likely slated for an early March launch.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.
About the Author