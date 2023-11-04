bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM will unlock your choice of new user promos. You can either lock-in a three-figure guaranteed bonus or a four-figure first bet for Alabama-LSU tonight.

Today’s college football action has already seen plenty of intense moments, but there’s something different about playing under the bright lights in prime time. #8 Alabama hasn’t had the time of dominant season many have come to expect of a Nick Saban squad, but they can get themselves back into the conversation of national championship contenders with a win over #13 LSU.

Grab a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net when you click here to apply our bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM unlocks $150 Alabama-LSU bonus, $1,000 first bet safety net

Bet365 bonus code Details Best bet365 bonus code AJCXLM New player offer Bet $5, get $150 bonus bets instantly; $1,000 safety net bet Other bonuses Profit boosts on select games and CFB parlays; Early payout offers States available NJ, CO, IA, VA, OH, KY

Bet365 is the only top legal online sportsbook currently offering the choice of two new user promos. Bettors can either earn a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose with a $5 bet or choose instead to wager up to $1,000 on the betting market of their choice. That’s good news either way, as tonight’s Alabama-LSU matchup could go either way.

If you want to get a simple 30x return on your $5 wager, choose the $150 bonus offer. However, if you want to swing for the fences with your first wager, the $1,000 first bet safety net is the way to go. If you bet $700 on LSU to win on the road, but they lose, you’d get back $700 in bonus bets that you could apply to betting markets in other games.

Register with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM

If you want to get in on the action with bet365 for the Alabama-LSU game, you’ll need to register for an account. This will only take a few minutes if you follow our registration guide below:

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. Input your name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number to create an account.

Enter an email address and create a password.

Choose online banking or another deposit method and add $10 or more.

Select the Alabama-LSU game.

Wager $5+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first bet safety net offer.

You’ll get back $150 in bonus bets win or lose if your choose the guaranteed bonus promo. If you select the first bet safety net, you’ll receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your bet loses.

Bet boosts for Alabama-LSU

One of the best features in the bet365 app is their list of bet boosts. These included enhanced markets and same-game parlays for each game. Let’s take a look at some of the best bet boosts for Alabama-LSU:

LSU to win and over 61.5 total points (+325)

Alabama to win, Jalen Milroe to rush for 25+ yards and pass for 250+ yards (+400)

Alabama to win, Jase McClellan to rush for 100+ yards and score a TD (+400)

LSU to win, Malik Nabers to record 100+ receiving yards, and Jayden Daniels to throw for 250+ passing yards (+500)

Click here to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets or secure a $1,000 first bet safety net with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.