Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: $1K insurance, $150 bonus for Bears-Panthers TNF

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 has two of the best offers in legal online sports betting entering Thursday night. You can choose either a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net when you bet on TNF with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

The Chicago Bears are just 2-7 on the season, but they’re a 3-point favorite against the visiting Carolina Panthers, who are 1-7. While this game certainly won’t be a playoff preview, there are ways to win in a big way tonight with bet365. This includes a $150 bonus that will convey win or lose, or a $1,000 first-bet safety net that will return bonus bets in a loss.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for Panthers-Bears when you click here to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM: Secure $150 offer, $1,000 TNF bet for Panthers-Bears

Bet365 bonus code AJCXLM New user offer $1,000 first-bet safety net or $150 guaranteed bonus States with bet365 Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia Bonuses last verified on November 9, 2023 Information verified by Russell Joy, Sports Betting Dime

For plenty of football fans, tonight’s matchup represents a potentially skippable game, as the teams are a combined 3-14. However, bet365 is making things interesting by offering new players their choice of potential bonuses for Panthers-Bears. The best part is that all betting markets are available. That means you could bet on either team to win, cover the spread, or win the first half.

If you want to turn a $5 bet on the Carolina Panthers to win into a $150 guaranteed bonus return, you can with one of the available offers. However, if you’d prefer to wager up to $1,000 on any betting market, including a player prop, you can do so with the $1,000 first-bet safety net. That would allow you to bet on a prop like DJ Moore to score the game’s first touchdown. If he does, you’ll earn a sizable cash profit, but if he doesn’t, you’ll get back your stake in bonus bets.

Register with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM for Bears-Panthers

It’s quick and easy to sign up with bet365. Follow the steps in our sign-up guide below to get your choice of a guaranteed bonus or a first-bet safety net:

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM.

to apply bet365 bonus code AJCXLM. Input your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Select online banking or another deposit method.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Choose a betting market in the Panthers-Bears game.

Bet $5 to get a $150 guaranteed bonus or place a wager of up to $1,000 on any market with the first-bet safety net.

Choosing the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what. If your bet loses with the first-bet safety net, bet365 will refund up to $1,000 in bonus bets to your account.

NFL early payout offer

Bet365 has a fantastic in-app promo available for prospective bettors to take advantage of for Thursday Night Football. If you head to the promotions section of the app, you’ll find the NFL early payout offer. As part of this promo, you’ll earn an early payout of your moneyline bet on either team if your team goes up by 17 or more points in the game. If you bet on the Panthers to win and they go up 20-3, but lose 24-20, you’d walk away with a winning moneyline bet even though the Panthers lost.

Click here to sign up with bet365 bonus code AJCXLM to activate a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for Thursday Night Football.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: AJCXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.