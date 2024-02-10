Bet $5, get $200 DraftKings Super Bowl promo: Instant bonus bets for Chiefs-49ers

The DraftKings Super Bowl promo is in play this weekend, turning any $5 first wager into $200 in bonus bets and the chance to redeem other can’t-miss incentives before the 49ers and Chiefs go head-to-head.
Prospective bettors across the country will be gearing up this weekend for the 49ers and Chiefs championship battle, and those who do so with DraftKings Sportsbook will be able to mix and match their way to significant value ahead of the game.
DraftKings Super Bowl promo details
Here’s the short version of how this offer is outlined:
- The most popular component is the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly. This is the offer that has been featured prominently on television over the last two weeks as anticipation for the 49ers and Chiefs builds.
- As soon as the wager is placed, the $200 bonus will be applied and can be applied across a number of bets and markets.
- Meanwhile, with the LBJ Instant Bet Match, players who make any bet on the Super Bowl that is priced -150 or longer on SGPs, singles and live bets will get it matched back in bonus bets.
How to get get the DraftKings Super Bowl promo
- The steps are simple to get this offer. Here’s what you need to do:
- Click here to begin the registration process.
- Click through the registration process and fill in the required fields.
- Using PayPal, Venmo, Apple Play, debit cards, online banking and more, make a first deposit of at least $5.
- Bet $5 on 49ers-Chiefs to receive $200 in bonus bets.
Players must be at least 21 years of age (18+ in Wyoming and Kentucky). The offer is valid in MA, NJ, PA, MD, WV, VA, VT, NY, TN, LA, KS, KY, WY, CO, AZ, IA, IN, IL, OH, MI.
Chiefs vs. 49ers odds
The 49ers are a two-point favorite over the Chiefs as of 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs are +100 on the moneyline while the 49ers are -120 with a game total set at 47.5 points.
Along with these standard markets, users can bet on a variety of game and player props. Here’s a look at the first touchdown scorer markets:
- Christian McCaffrey +360
- Isiah Pacheco +650
- Travis Kelce +700
- Deebo Samuel +900
- Brandon Aiyuk +1100
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.
