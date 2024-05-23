Best bet for Pacers vs. Celtics odds, point spread, total: ECF Game 2 betting guide

A dramatic Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals came down to the wire in Boston as the Celtics prevailed in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead. The Pacers are attempting to even the score before the series heads back to Indiana for Games 3 and 4, while the Celtics will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in front of their home crowd.

Before Game 2 gets underway from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, let’s cover all the best bets for Celtics vs. Pacers odds, including moneylines, point spread, and over-under total.

Pacers vs. Celtics odds: Best bet for Game 2

As Game 1 of this Conference Finals entered the final minute of play, it looked like the Pacers were poised to take a surprising 1-0 series lead. However, a last-second three-point shot by Jaylen Brown forced overtime, and the Celtics went on to win the game there in what was a crushing defeat for the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers will now have to pick themselves up off the canvas and answer the call in Game 2 as they are staring down a potential 0-2 series hole heading back to their home court for Games 3 and 4. Before the action resumes this evening from the TD Garden in Boston, we preview the matchup and go over the best bets for Pacers vs. Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers +9 (-110) Over 224.5 (-108) +310 Boston Celtics -9 (-110) Under 224.5 (-112) -395

Pacers vs. Celtics ATS pick