Best bet for Pacers vs. Celtics odds, point spread, total: ECF Game 2 betting guide

A dramatic Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals came down to the wire in Boston as the Celtics prevailed in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead. The Pacers are attempting to even the score before the series heads back to Indiana for Games 3 and 4, while the Celtics will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead in front of their home crowd.
Before Game 2 gets underway from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, let’s cover all the best bets for Celtics vs. Pacers odds, including moneylines, point spread, and over-under total.
Pacers vs. Celtics odds: Best bet for Game 2
As Game 1 of this Conference Finals entered the final minute of play, it looked like the Pacers were poised to take a surprising 1-0 series lead. However, a last-second three-point shot by Jaylen Brown forced overtime, and the Celtics went on to win the game there in what was a crushing defeat for the Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers will now have to pick themselves up off the canvas and answer the call in Game 2 as they are staring down a potential 0-2 series hole heading back to their home court for Games 3 and 4. Before the action resumes this evening from the TD Garden in Boston, we preview the matchup and go over the best bets for Pacers vs. Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
|Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|+9 (-110)
|Over 224.5 (-108)
|+310
|Boston Celtics
|-9 (-110)
|Under 224.5 (-112)
|-395
Pacers vs. Celtics ATS pick
The Celtics entered Game 1 of this series as 10-point favorites, and although it took overtime for them to secure the win, the oddsmakers are still big on the C’s in Game 2. Coming into this matchup, the Celtics sit as (-10) favorites on the point spread and can be bet at -395 on the moneyline. For the Pacers (+10 point spread) their moneyline is a longer shot at +310 odds.
Game 1 was certainly an inconsistent performance by the Celtics, who had multiple double-digit leads and let the Pacers close the gap to force overtime. But it could serve to be the wakeup call that Boston needed, as the Celtics lost Game 2 in each of their previous two Playoff series. And although the Pacers were impressive in Game 1, their efforts weren’t rewarded with a win and the team could be set for a let-down. Looking to right their wrongs of the previous two series, I’m picking the Celtics to cover (-9) on the spread and take a 2-0 series lead.
