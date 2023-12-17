Everyday Heroes: Shuler Hensley

“You’ll see a kid from North Georgia without opportunities -- but they have internet access, and they have an amazing voice,” he says. “It’s a wonderful time to be in the arts, to see the power of the arts affect everyone in the region and the country.”

In 2018, Hensley joined the City Springs Theatre Company as an associate artistic director and stepped into the artistic director role in 2021. There, he is able to teach musical theater in master classes as well as private lessons and mentor hopeful student performers for the company’s productions.

“I feel I’m able to bring all of my own experiences to the table as a director, teacher and mentor,” he says. “Working with young artists is one of my favorite things to do, and I am engaged with them directly throughout each season at City Springs Theatre Company.”

Hensley, 56, is generous with his professional connections, and his intention is to pave a path for new performers to meet more established directors and actors.

A founding board member of the Manhattan School of Music’s Musical Theatre program, he frequently introduces young artists from the program to individuals who can foster their career -- and he employs the same strategy in Atlanta.

“My goal is to bring all the creative people I know from New York, West End and my years of performing and create a network of talent,” he says.

Hensley’s continued inspiration to invest in the next generation is performing in front of his eyes. He is “blown away” by the local talent, both on the stage at City Springs Theatre and at other Atlanta venues. Roughly 100 students ages 6 to 18 recently auditioned for Fiddler on the Roof at City Springs, which Hensley directed.

“The talent was just off the charts,” he notes. “These young performers are not only triple threats [singing, acting and dancing] but are prepared, organized and comfortable.”

Like any proud mentor, Hensley brags about his students’ success stories. Students from City Springs are now attending top musical theater programs, he says, and several award winners from the Shulers have launched fruitful careers.

“The talent from this next generation is just incredible, and I’m proud to be a part of their journey.”