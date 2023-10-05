You could be Nurse.org’s next podcast host; here’s how to apply

If you’re passionate about nursing, are a natural storyteller and can spare two hours of work per week, then you might want to consider becoming a podcast host for Nurse.org.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are launching a brand new podcast to add to the Nurse.org media suite. We’re on the hunt for dynamic and enthusiastic hosts to join our exciting new podcast,” the outlet announced.

Hosts will be paid a flat fee (undisclosed) per episode in this fully remote position with recording times between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST. Here are the requirements:

1+ years experience working as a nurse in the U.S.

Passion for podcasting and a deep interest in nursing

Engaging and confident communication skills

Ability to collaborate and engage in meaningful banter with hosts seamlessly

Willingness to research and prepare for episodes

Availability to record eight episodes per season remotely

In addition to those requirements, the “nice to have” qualities include access to podcasting equipment, strong engagement on social media, experience in podcasting or vlogging.

“Our first podcast, the Ask Nurse Alice podcast, presented by Nurse.org, made waves in the nursing space, and we’re dedicated to delivering high-quality content that informs, entertains, and sparks meaningful discussions about the nursing profession,” says the posting.

Explore 5 Halloween activities for pediatric nurses and their patients

Applications are open now. Up to five candidate will be selected to record and film a sample session.

To apply for the job or read more visit Nurse.org.