Pulse

Walmart recalls apple juice in Georgia due to elevated arsenic levels

Walmart’s value brand of apple juice was found to have high levels of the toxic metal

Walmart reverses course, , closes down its , health division.Walmart has announced it will close all 51 of the doctor-staffed health clinics it operates.The announcement comes as part of the company's decision toshut down its Walmart Health Initiative.Clinics that will close down are in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. .On April 30, the company also said it would begin winding down its virtual care service.Walmart said it will work to direct current patients to other providers covered by their insurance networks to ensure they continue to receive care
By Morayo Ogunbayo
1 hour ago

Walmart is recalling nearly 10,000 cases of its Great Value Brand apple juice in Georgia and 24 other states due to high levels of inorganic arsenic — a toxic metal that can cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain — found in them.

The Great Value apple juice, found in six-packs of 8-ounce bottles, contained inorganic arsenic at levels of 13.2 parts per billion, surpassing the Food and Drug Administration’s maximum allowed amount of 10 parts per billion.

The FDA issued a Class II recall of the product, meaning that " use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

ExploreWalmart to close 2 Atlanta stores in Dunwoody and Marietta

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Molly Blakeman, a Walmart spokesperson, said in a statement to media. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

Most of the apple juice was recalled from states in the South and the Northeast.

According to the Dartmouth Toxic Metals Superfund Research Program, small traces of arsenic are found in water and soil, causing plants to sometimes absorb the metal. It has also been found chemicals used to grow plants in the US.

According to the World Health Organization, inorganic arsenic is a carcinogen, meaning it can lead to cancer in some cases. Symptoms of the metal in the apple juice recall, however, are much less serious. Typically, the short-term symptoms of arsenic poisoning are vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramping and stomach pain.

The FDA cites possible longer term symptoms to arsenic poisoning for children, including learning disabilities, lower IQs and behavioral difficulties.

To prevent ingestion of inorganic arsenic, the Dartmouth Toxic Metals Superfund Research Program offers this advice to parents: Wash all fruits and vegetables before eating, test soil for arsenic if you grow your own fruit, and limit general consumption of fruit juice for you and your children.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

ExplorePerdue recalls 167,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after consumers find metal wire in some packages

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Digital Content Producer for the AJC

The Latest
Placeholder Image

What is West Nile virus, the infection that hospitalized Dr. Fauci
Study: Aging doesn’t happen at a steady pace. It happens at 2 key moments
Your water bottle could be germier than your toilet seat
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ABC

What was that over Atlanta? A bird? A plane? No, it was Steve Harvey
INSIDE CITY HALL
Influential Atlanta City Council member will not seek reelection
UPDATE
16-year-old in custody; 4 men found shot to death at park in Northwest Georgia