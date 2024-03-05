U.S.’ first over-the-counter birth control pills headed to retailers

Consumer self-care product provider Perrigo announced Monday that Opill — the first daily birth control pill available over the counter in the U.S. — has shipped to retailers and pharmacies across the country. The pills will be available on shelves nationwide and online within the coming weeks.

When purchased at Opill.com, the pills will cost $19.99 for a one-month supply (the manufacturer’s suggested retail price), $49.99 for a three-month supply and $89.99 for a six-month supply.

“The availability of an oral contraceptive without a prescription is a truly groundbreaking milestone in reproductive health,” Melissa J. Kottke, MD, MPH, MBA, obstetrician-gynecologist in Atlanta, said in a press release. “Progestin-only pills have been a trusted contraceptive option for decades, yet obtaining a prescription for birth control pills creates unnecessary barriers for many. Creating additional opportunities for contraceptive access is critical in helping people reach their reproductive goals.”

According to Perrigo, Opill is 98% effective. Walgreens, CVS and Stix have each said they will offer the progestin-only daily oral contraceptive, CNN reported. In early April, more than 7,500 CVS Pharmacy stores will offer Opill.

“We are pleased that so many retailers have embraced carrying Opill to help ensure nationwide access to the product and are happy that we are able to offer Opill on our website at a cost of less than $20 per month,” Sara Young, Perrigo senior vice president and chief commercial officer, consumer self-care Americas, said in a press release.

“A cost-assistance program will also be available in the coming weeks to help qualified low-income, uninsured individuals obtain Opill at low or no cost.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opill for over-the-counter use last year.

“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in the July 2023 announcement. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”