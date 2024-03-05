Pulse

U.S.’ first over-the-counter birth control pills headed to retailers

The contraceptive will be available on shelves nationwide and online in the coming weeks

By
1 minute ago

Consumer self-care product provider Perrigo announced Monday that Opill — the first daily birth control pill available over the counter in the U.S. — has shipped to retailers and pharmacies across the country. The pills will be available on shelves nationwide and online within the coming weeks.

When purchased at Opill.com, the pills will cost $19.99 for a one-month supply (the manufacturer’s suggested retail price), $49.99 for a three-month supply and $89.99 for a six-month supply.

“The availability of an oral contraceptive without a prescription is a truly groundbreaking milestone in reproductive health,” Melissa J. Kottke, MD, MPH, MBA, obstetrician-gynecologist in Atlanta, said in a press release. “Progestin-only pills have been a trusted contraceptive option for decades, yet obtaining a prescription for birth control pills creates unnecessary barriers for many. Creating additional opportunities for contraceptive access is critical in helping people reach their reproductive goals.”

ExploreMoms say they microdose magic mushrooms to be more ‘present’ parents

According to Perrigo, Opill is 98% effective. Walgreens, CVS and Stix have each said they will offer the progestin-only daily oral contraceptive, CNN reported. In early April, more than 7,500 CVS Pharmacy stores will offer Opill.

“We are pleased that so many retailers have embraced carrying Opill to help ensure nationwide access to the product and are happy that we are able to offer Opill on our website at a cost of less than $20 per month,” Sara Young, Perrigo senior vice president and chief commercial officer, consumer self-care Americas, said in a press release.

“A cost-assistance program will also be available in the coming weeks to help qualified low-income, uninsured individuals obtain Opill at low or no cost.”

ExploreTired of water? Here are an NFL dietitian’s healthy alternatives

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opill for over-the-counter use last year.

“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in the July 2023 announcement. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
27m ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
6h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Science Festival starts this weekend
23m ago
3 benefits of eating salmon skin
1h ago
10 tips to get in front of your mood
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
5h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
2h ago