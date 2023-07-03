Travel ideas for making both kids and adults happy

Will you be traveling solo with kids or grandchildren soon?

If so, here are five ideas to consider.

1. Opt for a guest ranch

With an authentic and scenic setting as backdrop, you and your junior adventurers can enjoy beautiful places and learn horsemanship from experienced hands who will tailor the instruction to your skill and interest level. Opt to ride in open meadows, on mountain trails or in the desert Southwest. Will your family members choose to participate in a real cattle drive? Are you up for a horse pack trip into the backcountry? Will your youngsters be eager to learn the skills required for team penning and other arena games? Or will you be happy to relax during daily trail rides. The options are yours at working dude ranches and guest ranches across the country. Furthermore, you’ll easily meet other families and share stories on the trail, around a campfire or across the breakfast and dinner tables.

For more: www.duderanch.org

2. Choose an all-inclusive resort

With so much to do at a resort like the Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, it will be a breeze to keep everyone happy and active. Ride a banana boat, play on the floating trampoline or clamber on the inflatable climbing wall. Learn to snorkel or try a guided “Snuba” experience, a kid-size first step toward learning to scuba dive. Sail on a catamaran, then visit a volcano or tour a rain forest. Take an adult break at the spa while the kids take a tennis lesson or take part in the VIP kids’ sports activities.

For more: https://www.windjammer-landing.com

3. Board a cruise ship

Whether you choose a small sailing ship or a city-size vessel, there will be plenty to engage the younger set, plus a multitude of ways to carve out “me time.” On the bigger ships expect water parks, rope courses, rock-climbing walls, multiple pools, theaters, ice-skating rinks, surf simulators, a zipline and character parades. Companies like Royal Caribbean have made families a priority and have dedicated large portions of their ships to putting smiles on young faces. Many lines offer separate areas for toddlers, kids and teens and provide free daytime and early evening access to their kids’ clubs. With nursery care and after-hours fun in kids’ clubs, it’s easy to book grown-up time in the evenings.

For more: www.UnCruise.com; www.RoyalCaribbean.com

Explore Carnival embarking drug dogs to stop onboard weed use

4. Join an organized tour

Feed your junior explorer’s natural curiosity on a memory filled trip. Do they yearn to learn more about art, history or science? Is there a burgeoning chef, musician or engineer in your midst? How about a language-immersion class? Are your kids curious about other religions, cultures or lifestyles? Whether you opt for magnificent cities, nature’s classroom or immersive experiences, expand their knowledge (and your own) by exploring new ideas together. An organized tour can provide the opportunity for kids to connect and share the experience with others in their own age group and for adults to enjoy their own camaraderie.

For more: www.RoadScholars.com; www.nationalgeographice.com; www.AustinAdventures.com

5. Before the adventure begins

Sure, you know your kids or grandchildren. But make sure you are up to speed on any new food allergies and preferences, anxieties about travel, the need for a certain stuffed animal at bedtime or a teen’s recent breakup. Will the kids have their own money to spend and should it be monitored? Cover the final itinerary with the parents to uncover any additional insights they might have for making the trip as stellar as possible.

Consider discussing the itinerary and the rules of the road before departure. If the children are old enough, talk about bedtime, dining decisions and safety measures so it will be clear who is in charge. If you’ll be traveling with older children, get clarity on guidelines regarding social media, phone and computer time and options for independent outings.

Lynn O’Rourke Hayes (LOHayes.com) is an author, family travel expert and enthusiastic explorer. Gather more travel intel on Twitter @lohayes, Facebook, or via FamilyTravel.com)