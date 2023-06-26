Georgia has some amazing all-inclusive beach resorts you probably don’t know about

Five hours from Atlanta, and 90 minutes from Savannah, there is a cluster of Georgia beach resorts that offer comfort and luxury only found at five-star-rated boutique hotels. Off the state’s southeastern coast, Sea Island is home to two of those resorts: The Lodge and The Cloister.

The Lodge

The Lodge’s small size — it has just 43 rooms — offers a more intimate setting than most other high-end resorts. Home to a number of different golf courses, as well as a golf performance center and 18-hole putting course, there are few Georgia resorts that can provide more for golfers to enjoy than what is available at Sea Island. The resort also offers a butler service. In addition to luxurious rooms, the Lodge also offers cottages for those in need of more space and privacy.

“A short stroll along the path from the English-style manor of The Lodge brings you to seven beautiful cottages,” according to the resort’s website. “Relax on your own welcoming front porch, step into an inviting living room with white-paneled walls, warm wood beams, and a cozy fireplace. When it’s time to call it a day, in the bedrooms, you’ll find elegant furnishings, luxurious bedding, and paintings by local artists.”

For the ultimate Sea Island resort experience, vacationers will want to book a stay at the King Cottage.

“Named for the King family that owned the land where the cottage is located, the King Cottage is a space truly fit for royalty,” according to the resort’s website. “It comes with its own hitting bay, four bedrooms and baths, a large great room and dining space, kitchen, and porch overlooking the driving range. Wide plank hardwood floors, beams, iron lighting and fireplaces create a comfortable atmosphere. And with 4,200 square feet overlooking the Atlantic, it’s also an idyllic retreat.”

The Cloister

The Cloister is Sea Island’s other five-star boutique resort, and it offers many of the same amenities as its counterpart. Both The Lodge and The Cloister offer a concierge service, housekeeping, nightly turndown, luggage assistance, access to a golf, dining and fitness resort, beach club access, room service, a pool, full-service restaurant on site and an on site golf course. The Cloister, however, offers something unique: breathtaking beachside views.

“Signature Spanish Mediterranean décor, including oriental rugs, exposed beam ceilings, many rooms with expansive ocean views,” according to the resort’s website. “Rooms and suites feature down bedding, custom linens, and Molton Brown products. Suites include compact open kitchens with a comfortable living and dining area.

“At the Beach Club, you’re steps away from our five miles of private beach, three swimming pools, and many water sports and activities.”

For more privacy, guests can book a stay at one of the resort’s private ocean residences.

“Spacious and inviting rooms and suites featuring our signature Spanish Mediterranean décor and varying views of the tidal river, golden marshes, sand dunes, and the Atlantic Ocean,” according to the resort’s website. “Suites include full open kitchens with a washer and dryer, and large living and dining area.

“Ocean Residences give you the ultimate seclusion in a private, gated enclave with its own oceanfront infinity pool. Yet just a few minutes walk from the Beach Club and The Cloister Main Building.”