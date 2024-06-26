Taking an aspirin a day for heart health? Here’s why you need to stop

First recommended in the 1990s, milllions of Americans continue to take an aspirin each day for their heart health — despite findings it increases your bleeding risk.

In fact, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association overturned its aspirin advice in 2019. Using aspirin daily was found to increase a person’s risk of both gastrointestinal bleeding and hemorrhagic strokes.

A recent study, led by internal medicine physician Dr. Mohak Gupta and published in Annals of Internal Medicine, analyzed data from the National Health Interview Survey adult component. Their sample — which represented more than 150 million U.S. adults —included participants 40 and older and those who self-reported a history of stroke, myocardial infarction, coronary heart disease or angina.

They discovered nearly a third of healthy adults 60 or older took aspirin daily in 2021, according to U.S. News and World Report. That’s 18.5 million people — roughly 5.5% of the country’s population. When also accounting for users under 60 years old, the researchers estimated more than 7.6% of the population took an aspirin each day (25.6 million Americans).

“If you’re over 70, taking aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke could do more harm than good,” the American Heart Association reported.

Health care professionals might still prescribe aspirin therapy to certain patients with histories of heart attack or stroke, but the drug’s effects on the blood are not always for the best.

“Because aspirin thins the blood, it can cause several complications,” the association added.

People should not take aspirin daily if they drink alcohol regularly, are undergoing medical procedures, are at risk of gastrointestinal bleeding, hemorrhagic stroke or are over 70 years old.

“There is a risk of stomach problems, including stomach bleeding, for people who take aspirin regularly,” AHA said. “Alcohol use can increase these stomach risks. If you are told to take aspirin, ask your health care professional if it is safe for you to drink alcohol in moderation.”

“People with diabetes who do not have a history of heart attack or stroke may not need to take aspirin therapy, unless their health care team specifically recommends it as part of their overall treatment plan,” the association added.