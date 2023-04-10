Tickets on sale for Piedmont Newton Hospital’s Concert for a Cause

Concert for a Cause, Piedmont Newton Hospital’s annual benefit concert, is just around the corner. Set for Saturday, April 22, tickets to the concert are now on sale for $25 each.
Newton hospital leaders have set a goal this year, according to a recent press release, of advancing Piedmont Newton Hospital to a Level III NICU — all to ensure “care for the sickest, tiniest babies in our community.” In order to achieve that goal, the hospital’s upcoming concert will need to raise quite a sum of money.
“If our NICU is able to provide this next level of care, more parents will be able to remain close to home at this difficult time in their lives and focus on what matters: their baby getting stronger and leaving the hospital,” Norris Little, M.D., interim chief executive officer at Piedmont Newton, said in a press release.
Yacht Rock Schooner will perform at the concert, which begins at 7:30p.m. Guests can arrive at Legion Field as early as 6:30 p.m. to enjoy food trucks and a cash bar, provided by City Pharmacy. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and drink.
“Of course, we appreciate the opportunity to raise funds for an important cause,” Andrea Lane, director of community relations at Piedmont Newton, said in a press release. “But our leaders and caregivers at Piedmont Newton also always enjoy meeting neighbors on a fun night instead of meeting for the first time when they need to go to the hospital. For so many reasons, we can’t wait for April 22!”
As an outdoor event with no seating provided, guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and tables for the show.
