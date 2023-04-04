New sensor could tell patients if they have COVID or the flu within seconds

“When both of these viruses are circulating together as they did earlier this winter, it would be immensely useful to have a sensor that can simultaneously detect whether you have COVID, flu, none of the above or both,” Deji Akinwande, Ph.D., one of the scientists responsible for developing the sensor, said in a press release.

The sensor was constructed using graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice pattern.