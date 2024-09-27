With more than 1,500 posts, “#mucinexdpregnancy” has become one of TikTok’s latest fads. To explain why the cough medicine trended as a fertility booster, OB-GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd jumped online with “Good Morning America.”

“The reason why people think that this is going to be a way that’s going to help increase chances of fertility is that the actual medication is going to thin secretions,” she said, as transcribed by WABC-TV New York. “Now, when we think of thinning secretions, we are usually looking at it from a perspective of cervical secretions.”

Mucinex features guaifenesin as an active ingredient. This expectorant helps with nasal mucus, but “#mucinexdpregnancy” is based on the belief it can thin cervical mucus as well as it does phlegm from the respiratory system. This would make it easier for sperm to reach the egg.

But the research does not support it.

“When we actually look at the data and the studies that have been done on Mucinex and fertility, we know that it hasn’t significantly improved the quality of cervical mucus, which could, again, help with some of the motility of the sperm getting to the egg,” Shepherd said. “However, it is, again, something that women can try on their own, but there is no strong data that’s going to say that it’s significantly going to increase their chances of fertility.”

Mucinex maker Reckitt told “Good Morning America” that TikTok’s trending idea should be considered “off-label use.”

“Reckitt is aware of recent social media activity surrounding Mucinex and fertility, and we understand why there is heightened interest in this topic,” the company said in a statement, as reported by WABC-TV New York. “As a global leader in health and hygiene, it is important that we clarify that Mucinex should only be used as intended in line with label directions. Taking Mucinex for infertility constitutes off-label use.

“Taking any medications outside their approved indications or without acknowledging all active ingredients may be harmful,” it continued. “In case of doubt, we recommend women have a discussion with their healthcare professional. Please always read the label and safety information before taking any self-care medication.”

