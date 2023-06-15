McDonald’s rolls out ‘Nurse Excellence Awards’ in select states, offers winners $200 gift cards

Starting this month, nurses in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma are eligible for McDonald’s second-annual “Nurse Excellence Awards,” which comes with a $200 gift card. Nominations for the award can be submitted online until June 19, local news outlet KHQA reported.

Ten nominees will receive the 2023 McDonald’s Nurse Excellence Award. According to Illinois McDonald’s owner-operator Steve Mast, it’s a celebration of nurses that the community has been asking for.

“When we first launched this program last year, it really took off and the community’s response was overwhelming by nominating nurses throughout the area” Mast told KHQA. “We are looking forward to another year of honoring our area nurses for all they do.”

Nominee’s must be nurses to be eligible to win, and the winners will be chosen through a random drawing.

According to a survey published by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing in April, 100,000 nurses left the workforce during the pandemic due to stress, burnout or retirement.

By 2027, nearly 900,000 nurses are expected to leave the workforce. A total 62% of 2,100 nurses surveyed by Nurse.org for the organization’s 2023 State of Nursing report said they were not optimistic about the future of nursing. A total 45% of those surveyed said they felt unsafe at work in the past year.

Citing rising rates of nursing burnout, the International Council of Nurses called the worldwide nursing shortage a “global health emergency” in March.