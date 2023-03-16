The numbers are in: 2023 State of Nursing Report

“Overall, the majority of nurses still love being a nurse but a large percentage are concerned about the future of nursing.” the report said. “There are endless possibilities and career opportunities for nurses, especially those with a BSN but a significant number of respondents are not optimistic about the future of nursing.

“Nurses have mixed responses on how they feel about choosing nursing as their career. Only 36% of respondents are happy they chose the profession, while 40% are not. Unfortunately, it’s not surprising that a larger number of nurses are unhappy about choosing the profession, especially as more and more are leaving traditional bedside nursing for non-traditional roles.”

Despite the many woes found in modern nursing, including burnout and nationwide staffing shortages, a total 60% of nurses surveyed said they “love being a nurse.” When asked why they entered the field of nursing in the first place, the most popular answer was “I wanted to help others.”

“I’ve always wanted to help people so I wanted to enter the health sector,” Nurse Clare told Nurse.org. “While researching, I found out that nurses were the heart of the hospital. So, I decided to become a nurse to be the patient’s helping hand.”

Nurses with higher levels of education reported higher satisfaction ratings than those with only a bachelors degree — only 28% of whom reported being satisfied.

A whopping 91% of nurses said they believe the nationwide nursing shortage has gotten worse, citing burnout and poor working conditions as the causes.