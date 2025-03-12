Feeling off days after daylight saving time? Here’s why

It’s been a week since we sprung forward, yet you’re still hitting snooze like it’s your full-time job. If you’ve been feeling sluggish, unfocused or just a little off, you’re not alone.

The shift to daylight saving time does more than steal an hour of sleep — it messes with your health.

How one hour throws everything off

Your body operates on an internal clock called the circadian rhythm, and certain factors, including light, can affect it.

“With DST, between March and November, your body is exposed to less morning light and more evening light, which can throw off your circadian rhythm,” said sleep medicine specialist Dr. Phyllis C. Zee, Northwestern Medicine reported.

That single, little one-hour jump throws your entire rhythm out of sync, making it harder to fall asleep and wake up when you need to. And if you were already sleep-deprived, the effects can be even worse.

The hidden health risks

The consequences of daylight saving time aren’t just about feeling groggy. Research shows that in the days following the switch, there’s a spike in heart attacks, strokes and even car accidents. In fact, one Michigan study found a 24% increase in heart attacks the Monday after daylight saving time begins, the American Heart Association reported.

Here’s why.

The sudden loss of sleep and shift in the body’s circadian rhythm puts stress on the cardiovascular system, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Sleep deprivation increases levels of cortisol, the stress hormone that can contribute to higher blood pressure and inflammation — two key risk factors for heart attacks and strokes.

Additionally, when your body’s internal clock and the sun’s clock are out of sync, it can throw off key systems that control your heart rate and blood pressure. Some studies also suggest that getting less morning light can also impact blood vessel function, making it harder for them to stay healthy. The abrupt change can also worsen anxiety, depression and mood swings.

“There seems to be more depression, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts around the time the clock changes both in March and in the fall,” Dr. David Merrill, an adult and geriatric psychiatrist, told Health.

Explore 3 expert tips for helping kids adjust to daylight saving time

How to reset your internal clock

If you’re still struggling to adjust, here are four ways to help your body reset, according to experts.

Get outside in the morning to soak up natural light, which helps regulate your internal clock.

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends (yes, that means skipping the Sunday sleep-in).

Avoid screens at least an hour before bed to keep blue light from messing with melatonin production.

While it might be tempting, don’t reach for sleep aids. Experts say they can make you groggier in the long run.

While some lawmakers have pushed to make daylight saving time permanent, sleep specialists largely agree that sticking to standard time year-round would be the best option for our health. Until then, utilizing the above tips for healthier sleep habits can help minimize the effects of the time change.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.