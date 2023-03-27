Nurse shortage named ‘global health emergency’

“Three years into the pandemic, there are several key policy responses that are required to support the nurse workforce and therefore enable health system rebuild,” the “Recover to Rebuild: Investing in the Nursing Workforce for Health System Effectiveness” report stated. “This includes investment in redeploying resources to other parts of the health system to enable the backlog of non-COVID-19 care to be dealt with.

“The underlying issue, which is central to any effective policy response and targeted investment, is to recognise (sic) that for many working nurses this is not a short term, one-off ‘acute’ episode, or some obscure or distant phenomenon — it is pervasive and personal. It has been a relentless, intense and a continuing drain on nurses’ energy, morale, and physical and mental health.”