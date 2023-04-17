Survey: 100,000 nurses have left workforce due to burnout

“The study is considered to be the most comprehensive and only research in existence, uncovering the alarming data points which have far reaching implications for the health care system at large and for patient populations,” the council reported. “The research was gathered as part of a biennial nursing workforce study conducted by NCSBN and the National Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers.”

The research suggested that nurses are facing unprecedented levels of work-related burnout due to the pandemic and that high levels of turnover within the field are suggesting that the nursing industry may face an even steeper decline in the future due to disruptions within prelicensure nursing programs.