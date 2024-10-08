As a tumultuous hurricane season continues to rock the southeast, you may be wondering which precautions you can take to protect your family in the event that a huge storm comes knocking on your door.

Whether it’s a tropical storm, hurricane, tornado or impending snowstorm, the same fears for your safety still rise to the surface.

In the days after Hurricane Helene at the end of September, the AJC reported that one million Georgia residents were without power and at least 33 people died in the state from the storm’s impact.

As major weather events may have begun to feel more disastrous, creating “go bags” for you and the people you love can be an extra blanket of security you need to feel safe. Packing one is easy and you likely own many of the things you need already.

The State Department’s Global Community Liaison office created a compact list for all the things you need to make a “go bag” that will actually help to make you safer.

Personal belongings

When considering what you need to pack in a “go bag,” you may quickly become overwhelmed thinking of all the personal belongings you want to shield from the storm. The U.S. State Department created guidelines for which personal belongings are smart to bring, and which may be better off discarded.

It is recommended that you bring clothing to get through the next few days, your cellphone and chargers and a small toiletry kit.

The State Department also recommends some items to make the time pass no matter where you end up after an evacuation, including toys, items for any pets you bring along and board games.

If there are any stuffed animals a member of your family could not live without, find room to pack that too.

Food

While most families that evacuate for a storm hope to find somewhere comfortable and well-stocked to rest, that is not always the case. Even if that will be the case, your family may be in for a long, traffic-filled drive through areas that are unfamiliar.

The State Department recommends bringing food in your “go bag,” particularly snacks and bottled water, in order to get through whatever the long hours of evacuation bring.

Medical Items

While packing medical items may sound like a given, it is also one of the items that can be forgotten in a mad dash to pack and leave the house.

Bring medical records, prescriptions and immunization cards, recommends the State Department, as well as glasses, contacts and your actual medication.

If possible, the State Department also recommends bringing along a small first aid kit.

Money

These days, most Americans don’t keep a lot of cash or checks on their person, but the State Department recommends a different approach during times of natural disasters.

First and foremost, it is recommended you bring your ATM and credit cards, as well as all of the cash you have on hand.

The State Department goes on to say you should pack your checkbooks, any safe deposit keys you have and a government travel card.

Documentation

One of the most important items needed in your “go bag” are the things that would cause the most grief if they were destroyed in a storm.

Pack your family’s passports and visas, marriage, birth or adoption certificates and all school records. The State Department also recommends you bring your power of attorney and will, pet records and your auto insurance policies, registrations and title.

Lastly, don’t forget to bring your driver’s license in all of the commotion.