How cycling might help you shift gears on knee pain

Knee pain — whether it be a dull ache or a sharp throbbing — can limit your mobility and enjoyment of everyday activities. If that’s the case for you, a new study shines light on a possibly remedy: cycling.

The study, published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, questioned more than 2,600 people who cycled during one or more of the four stages of life: 12-18 years, 19-34 years, 35-49 years and 50 and older. After the activity, participants were subjected to various X-rays to look for frequent knee pain, radiographic osteoarthritis and symptomatic radiographic osteoarthritis.

“The study revealed that people who biked at any point in their lives reported less knee pain,” Grace Lo, MD, an associate professor of immunology, allergy and rheumatology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said in a statement. “Moreover, those who did bike and did so across age periods throughout their lives reported even fewer instances of all three.”

Cycling is low impact and less stressful on the joints and muscles. When done properly it helps build muscles from the glutes to the calves.

“When these muscles are stronger, they better support the joints and relieve some of the pressure,” Sheena Alva, a physical therapist with the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told the Arthritis Foundation.

If you’re new to cycling, here are a few tips on how to start.

Start slow with short rides and then gradually increase to longer distances.

Find the right bike. Not all bikes are made the same nor are they all used for the same purpose. According to Nike, there are a few bikes to choose from whether it be a spin, recumbent or upright.

Listen to your body. Don’t push yourself through pain. Take breaks when needed and adjust your intensity or duration accordingly.

Cycling is a fun, effective and accessible way to manage knee pain and arthritis. With a little planning and the right bike, you can be on your way to better joints.