These foods can help reduce joint pain

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

When it comes to reducing joint pain, many people think of heating pads, massages and even ice packs. But studies show that eating foods rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant nutrients can increase mobility and reduce joint pain.

Here are a few foods that can improve mobility and relieve pain.

Fish and fish oils

Fatty fishes are packed with polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have been proven to reduce inflammatory proteins within the body. Salmon, tuna, trout and sardines are terrific foods to eat for Omega-3s. If you’re not much of a fish eater, taking fish oil pills is a good substitute. The pills can also improve brain function while lowering the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Seeds and nuts

Walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, flax seeds and chia seeds are all packed with Omega-3 fatty acids and have great inflammation-fighting nutrients. Nuts and seeds also work wonders for connective tissues.

Bone broth

Bone broth contains all the essentials necessary for improving bone health. When cooked, the broth imitates the collagen that naturally occurs in our joints and tendons. When consumed, the glucosamine, chondroitin and amino acids help nourish our bodies — especially the joints.

Fruits

There are plenty of fruits that have antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation. Blueberries, pineapples and tomatoes are very high in anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation and have been known to help improve rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Olive oil

Picking the right oils for cooking or to dress your salads is key to reducing joint pain. While oils like vegetable and sunflower oil are becoming more popular, they are known to increase inflammation. Olive oil is a much healthier fat, and contains plenty of Omega-3s.

Dark chocolate

Cocoa contains antioxidants, and the higher the percentage of cocoa in the chocolate, the stronger its anti-inflammatory effects. While this is a healthier option when it comes to chocolate, keep in mind that it still can be high in sugar and fat.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

