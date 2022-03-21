These foods can help reduce joint pain

Fruits

There are plenty of fruits that have antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation. Blueberries, pineapples and tomatoes are very high in anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation and have been known to help improve rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Olive oil

Picking the right oils for cooking or to dress your salads is key to reducing joint pain. While oils like vegetable and sunflower oil are becoming more popular, they are known to increase inflammation. Olive oil is a much healthier fat, and contains plenty of Omega-3s.

Dark chocolate

Cocoa contains antioxidants, and the higher the percentage of cocoa in the chocolate, the stronger its anti-inflammatory effects. While this is a healthier option when it comes to chocolate, keep in mind that it still can be high in sugar and fat.