Halloween brings Haunted Seas to Georgia Aquarium

By
1 hour ago
Legend has it that treasure hunters found an 18th century pirate chest and donated it to the Georgia Aquarium. Attached to the treasure, however, are pirate ghosts and apparitions of their ill-fated shipwrecks, which now haunt the Atlanta attraction.

And they want you to join them in their Haunted Seas.

Beginning October 6, the Georgia Aquarium will introduce you to “new characters, legends, sights and screams” as part of its Halloween experience.

The sea lions and dolphins know something is afoot — afin? — and each day will entertain you with special shows “all decked out with spine-tingling Halloween overlays, spine-chilling music and eerie lighting that will transport you to a world of underwater enchantment,” the Aquarium states on its website.

From 2-6 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, you can search for the pirates’ bounty during the trick-or-treat treasure hunt in the Ocean Voyager gallery.

Each of the five stations within the gallery “will come to life with real characters, enchanting lights and captivating animal imagery,” the website states.

Grab a themed bag as you enter, and look for the X’s on the floor that will lead you to hidden spots where you can collect your treats. Trick-or-treating is included with the price of admission.

There is even a treat — two of them, actually — just for the adults.

From 7-10 p.m. October 27 and 31 (Halloween night), those over 21 can join the aquatic residents for Sips Under the Sea: Halloween. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy dancing, drinks and dining.

Tickets are $61.99 for nonmembers and $56.99 for members.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

