Discounts for nurses who want to check out Atlanta’s attractions

You work hard, and your days off should be relaxing. Not everyone likes to sit at home, however.

If you’re planning to visit Atlanta-area attractions this fall, you can get discounts at several of them — just for being a nurse. You will have to sign up with ID.me, which provides secure identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification, to take advantage of most of these savings.

Zoo Atlanta

Now that the sun isn’t baking your brain when you go outside, it’s the perfect time to visit Zoo Atlanta.

With your ID.me membership, you’ll get 20% off admission to see the pandas, elephants, reptiles and all the other animals.

For ages 12-64, the cost of admission would be $28. Ages 65 and older would pay $25, and children 3-11 would be $22. Children younger than 3 are always free.

Georgia Aquarium

If you prefer sharks, otters and rays over lions, tigers and bears, head instead to the Georgia Aquarium.

Atlanta’s water world offers an 18% discount for ID.me members. Admission for everyone older than age 3 would be $38. You can also get a discounted annual membership for $81.

CityPass

If both those destinations appeal to you, and you have more than just one day off, consider getting a CityPass.

Your ID.me membership will get you a whopping 44% off, costing you just $89.

Not only will you get more perks at the Georgia Aquarium — expedited entry and access to all galleries, and dolphin and sea lion presentations (based on availability; reservations required) — you get admission to the zoo and the World of Coca-Cola.

But that’s not all. You can two of these three sites to your pass at no additional charge: Fernbank Museum of Natural History, College Football Hall of Fame or the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Although your CityPass is good for a year once you receive it, it’s valid for only nine consecutive days from the first time you use it.

ID.me isn’t the only site offerering discounts for nurses. You can find deals for scrubs and clothing, home goods, food and travel.