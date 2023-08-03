Emory tops U.S. News & World Report’s list of best Atlanta hospitals

Emory and Northside hospitals have much to be proud of after U.S. News & World Report released its ranking of the top hospitals in Atlanta.

Both health care systems had four facilities in the top 10.

“We are proud that four of our hospitals ranked regionally and two ranked nationally in various specialty areas this year in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings,” Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare said in a press release. “Congratulations and thank you to our team members who helped us reach these successes by providing expert, high-quality and compassionate care to our patients.”

No. 1: Emory University Hospital

Emory has particular bragging rights, being ranked No. 1 in the state and metro Atlanta in the 2023-24 Best Regional Hospitals rankings for the 12th year in a row. Emory University Hospital includes Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods, the system states in a press release.

Emory University Hospital in nationally ranked in five specialties, and high performing in four specialties and 18 procedures and conditions. You can read more on U.S. News & World Report’s site.

Explore Emory University Hospital awarded magnet designation for nursing excellence

No. 2: Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta for the eighth consecutive year.

The facility was rated high performing in five adult specialties — diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, orthopedics, and pulmonary and lung surgery — and 18 procedures and conditions. You can read more here.

No. 3: Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Breaking up Emory’s streak, Piedmont Atlanta is rated high performing in three adult specialties — cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and geriatrics — and 17 procedures and conditions.

You can read more about Piedmont Atlanta’s ratings here.

No. 4 (tie): Emory University Hospital Midtown

Emory Healthcare’s third facility in the top five, Emory University Midtown is nationally ranked in one adult specialty — ear, nose and throat — and rated high performing in another adult specialty — geriatrics — and 13 procedures and conditions.

You can read more about Emory University Hospital Midtown here.

No. 4 (tie): Northside Hospital Atlanta

Northside’s first of four facilities in the top 10 is its flagship hospital. Northside Atlanta is rated high performing in two adult specialties — cancer and urology — and 15 procedures and conditions.

Learn more about Northside Atlanta’s doctors, patient experience and health equity on U.S. News’ website.

Rounding out the top 10 for Atlanta’s top hospitals were:

No. 6: WellStar Kennestone Hospital, which was high performing in 14 procedures and conditions.

No. 7: Emory Johns Creek Hospital, rated high performing in four specialties, and 10 procedures and conditions.

No. 8: Northside Hospital Cherokee, rated high performing in 11 procedures and conditions.

No. 9 (tie): Northside Hospital Forsyth, rated high performing in 11 procedures and conditions.

No. 9 (tie): Northside Hospital Gwinnett, rated high performing in 10 procedures and conditions.

U.S. News & World Report has updated its ranking of best hospitals every year for more than three decades.

“Our team of data journalists analyzes millions of hospital visits and admissions to identify the best hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties, 15 adult specialties and 21 procedures and conditions,” it states. “We also publish two Honor Rolls, one for children’s hospitals and one for all other hospitals, to recognize hospitals that perform exceptionally well across many of these 46 specialties, procedures and conditions.”

Full nationwide rankings can be found here.