If you think you know your booze, think again. From the “healthy” glass of red wine to the sobering cup of coffee, our drinking culture is full of misinformation.

Here’s what science has to say about these common alcohol myths even the savviest drinkers often swallow.

Red wine is heart healthy

Many wine lovers toast to the supposed heart benefits of red wine, but the idea it’s good for your heart is more fiction than fact. Recent research suggests alcohol offers little to no health benefits, and earlier studies claiming otherwise were based on flawed data, according to Yahoo Life.

One could argue red wine contains antioxidants (resveratrol) that might help prevent coronary artery disease, but you’d have to drink a large amount to see any real benefit. “The resveratrol studies have been done in mice, and you’d have to drink so much red wine to get the therapeutic amount — over 100 glasses! — that it clearly isn’t a viable argument,” nutritionist Jessica Marcus told the publication.

Coffee sobers you up

No matter how many cups of coffee you consume, caffeine will not magically lower your blood alcohol content or improve decision-making skills. If anything, it just masks the feeling of being intoxicated.

Chemical dependency specialist Dr. Joseph Janesz explained to the Cleveland Clinic, “Drinking coffee or other caffeine products after having one too many drinks can trick your brain into making you feel energized and more awake or alert.”

A nightcap helps you sleep

If you’ve ever had a long day of work and found yourself reaching for a drink to “help you sleep,” you aren’t alone. Alcohol might help you doze off faster, but it disrupts your sleep cycle, leading to less restorative sleep and more frequent wake-ups. For better shut-eye, skip the booze before bedtime.

“We know from decades of research that alcohol consumption is a sleep disrupter, and that consuming alcohol before bed is associated with lower quality of sleep, more nighttime wake-ups (and) higher heart rate during sleep,” Katherine Keyes, a professor of epidemiology, told Yahoo Life.

‘Hair of the dog’ will cure your hangover

Put down that bloody mary. Contrary to popular belief, the notion that drinking more alcohol cures a hangover is a recipe for prolonged misery. While it might temporarily dull the pain, it only delays recovery and could lead to unhealthy drinking patterns. Hydration and time are your best bets for hangover relief.

Alcohol is a warm hug

That warm, fuzzy feeling after a cocktail on a cold day? It’s deceiving. Alcohol actually lowers your core body temperature by expanding blood vessels near the skin, the Mayo Clinic reported. This can be dangerous in cold weather, as you might not realize how chilly you really are.

