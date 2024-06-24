7 refreshing ways to hydrate without drinking water

Breaking: Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period
Staying hydrated can sometimes be a chore, because, let’s face it, plain water can get boring. Luckily, there are plenty of delicious, nutritious and dare we say fun ways to keep your body well-hydrated without relying solely on H2O.

Here are some creative options to mix up your routine, according to Real Simple.

Fruit-infused beverages

Nature’s candy can transform your drinks. Try blending watermelon for a refreshing juice, or create a vibrant agua fresca by mixing your favorite fruits with water and a splash of lime. For a tropical twist, coconut water offers natural electrolytes and a subtle sweetness.

“Coconut water also decreases the risk of kidney stones due to the fact that hydration is one of the (most important) preventive measures,” Dr. Casey Kelley, founder and medical director of Case Integrative Health, told the publication.

Veggie-powered hydration

Don’t overlook vegetables as hydration heroes. Cucumber, with its 96% water content (the highest of any food), makes an excellent base for juices or smoothies. Toss in some leafy greens like spinach or kale for an extra nutrient boost.

Dairy delights

Surprisingly, milk is an excellent hydrator. Its combination of carbohydrates, proteins and electrolytes makes it particularly effective post-workout. For a cool treat, blend yogurt with fruit to create homemade popsicles — a tasty way to beat the heat and stay hydrated.

“When the goal is to replenish and recover after exercise, milk can provide fluid as well as nutrients that aid in muscle recovery,” Tara Tomaino, R.D., explained to Real Simple.

Sip on soup

Clear broths, like chicken or miso soup, offer both hydration and electrolytes. They’re especially comforting when you’re feeling under the weather.

Tea time

Both hot and iced teas can contribute to your daily fluid intake. Experiment with different varieties to find your favorite flavors.

Electrolyte-rich foods

Certain foods naturally replenish electrolytes. Bananas, avocados and yogurt are all packed with essential minerals that support hydration.

Drink with sparkle

If you crave bubbles, sparkling water can be just as hydrating as still water. Add a squeeze of citrus or a few frozen berries for a hint of flavor.

By incorporating these tasty options into your routine, you’ll not only stay well-hydrated but also enjoy a range of nutrients and flavors.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

